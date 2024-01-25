Heritage Royalty names James Armstrong as new President and CEO

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 25, 2024 /CNW/ – The Advisory Board of Heritage Resource Limited Partnership (“Heritage Royalty”) today announces that James Armstrong has been named to the role of President and Chief Executive Officer effective February 1, 2024. Prior to this appointment, he was the Vice President, Land, a role he has held since December 2017. For the past four months, he has also served as the acting Executive Lead.

Mr. Armstrong has more than 20 years’ experience in the North American and international oil and gas industry. Prior to joining Heritage, his background included senior commercial and strategic roles with Nexen Inc. from 2004 to 2017 (later acquired and renamed CNOOC International). He also previously held positions at Canadian Superior Energy and Harvard Energy. Mr. Armstrong has taught at the Haskayne School of Business at the University of Calgary for over five years, and has also lectured at Georgetown University in Washington, D.C.

“Heritage was fortunate that Glenn McNamara built a strong leadership team during his successful tenure as our inaugural President and CEO. James Armstrong is a vital member of that team inside Heritage, and we are delighted he’s accepted the offer to serve as our new President and CEO,” said Jim Dinning, Independent Chairman of Heritage Royalty.

“We are pleased that James Armstrong will be transitioning into this new leadership role after making substantial contributions to Heritage’s Land group. Under his leadership, we look forward to the continued advancement of the overall business,” said Jim Sikora, Advisory Board Member at Heritage Royalty and Managing Director, Natural Resources at Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan.

Mr. Armstrong holds an MBA from Queen’s University, as well as a Bachelor of Commerce and a Bachelor of Arts from the University of Calgary. He is also a member of the Institute of Corporate Directors and a holder of the ICD.D designation.

Wholly owned by the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan, Heritage Royalty is one of Canada’s largest fee title acreage owners with approximately 2.9 million acres in Alberta. In addition, we hold fee title acreage in the Permian basin in Texas, US and gross overriding royalties in Alberta, and the Marcellus basin in Pennsylvania, US. Heritage Royalty also manages a non-operated working interest in the Weyburn Unit.

Heritage Royalty is in the business of actively leasing our mineral lands to all types of private and public companies, from start-ups, through juniors and intermediates, to international super-majors. We do not operate oil and natural gas production or infrastructure directly. For more information visit heritageroyalty.ca.

