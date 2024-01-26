Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 235

Canada’s active rig count came in at 235 this morning, an increase of 1 rig compared to January 19. Alberta’s active rig count decreased from 170 to 166, while Saskatchewan’s rig count increased from 37 to 40. BC’s active rig count grew to 26.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs grew from 142 to 155 between January 19 and January 26. Conversely, the number of gas rigs decreased by 4. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased by 50%.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 64.0%, an increase from 62.9% at last week’s end and the highest rate we’ve observed in months. The total number of rigs decreased by 5, settling at 367.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.