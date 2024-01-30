Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. announces 145 million BOE of reserves and proved developed producing net present value 10% of $1.4 Billion

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – January 30, 2024) – Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. (TSX: SOIL) (FSE: SMKA) (OTCQX: OILSF) (“Saturn” or the “Company“) is pleased to announce the results of the independent reserves evaluation of the Company’s crude oil and natural gas assets, dated January 29, 2024 and effective December 31, 2023, in compliance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities (“NI 51-101“) and in accordance with the Canadian Oil and Gas Evaluation Handbook (the “Reserve Report“).

Reserves Evaluation Highlights

The Company’s Reserve Report, prepared by Ryder Scott Company-Canada (“Ryder Scott“), evaluated the Company’s oil and gas assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta and is highlighted by:

145.3 million BOE of Total Proved + Probable (“ TP+P “) reserves 1 , representing a 131% year over year increase;

“) reserves , representing a 131% year over year increase; $1.4 billion net present value of future net revenue of the Proved Developed Producing (“ PDP “) reserves discounted at 10% (“ NPV10% “) 4 ;

“) reserves discounted at 10% (“ “) ; 879 gross (727.2 net) booked drilling locations, 78% located in Saskatchewan and 22% in Alberta;

High oil weighting with TP+P reserves comprised of 82% light & medium oil and natural gas liquids (“ NGL “);

“); Long reserve life index (“ RLI “) of 6.2 years for PDP 1 reserves and 14.8 years for TP+P 1 reserves;

“) of 6.2 years for PDP reserves and 14.8 years for TP+P reserves; 2023 TP+P F&D costs of $19.13 /boe (2.5x recycle ratio) 1 ;

; 2023 TP+P FD&A costs of $15.29 /boe (3.1x recycle ratio) 1 ;

; Net asset value (“ NAV “) per share: Proved Developed Producing of $6.72; Total Proved of $10.89; and Total Proved + Probable of $16.69.

“) per share:

“In 2023 Saturn executed the largest drilling program in its history, complimented by the impactful acquisition of Ridgeback Resources Inc., which together drove significant production and reserve growth for the Company. The Ridgeback acquisition added 474 gross (363.7 net) booked future drilling locations2 which will support future oil and gas production and sustainable free cash flow generation,” commented Justin Kaufmann, Chief Development Officer. “We are proud of our development programs and strategic acquisitions that have amounted to over 150 MMBOE of TP+P reserves additions, over the past three years, at an attractive average finding, development and acquisition cost of $14.35 per BOE, accounting for expected future development costs.”

As a result of the successful 2023 drilling program and the acquisition of Ridgeback, Saturn’s average oil and gas production in Q4 2023 was approximately 26,890 boe/d and December 2023 average production of approximately 28,000 boe/d, based on field estimates, was in excess of the Company’s guidance exit rate of 27,000 boe/d.

The Reserve Report encompasses 680 gross (576.6 net) drilling location in Saskatchewan and 199 gross (150.6 net) drilling locations in Alberta. Included in the Saskatchewan booked locations are 20 gross (18.1 net) Open Hole Multi-Lateral (“OHML“) locations targeting Bakken light oil in the Viewfield area. The recent advancements in OHML drilling is expected to continue to open increased drilling inventory with greater capital efficiencies. The Company has an internally estimated additional 550 gross (450 net) unbooked drilling locations in Alberta and Saskatchewan, which combined with the booked locations of the Reserve Report, amounts to over twenty years of drilling inventory.

Summary of Gross Oil and Gas Reserves and Net Present Value of Revenue

The following tables are a summary of the Ryder Scott estimated Company reserves (Company share gross volumes) and net present values (“NPV“) of future net revenue, before tax, based on forecast price and costs as contained in the Reserve Report2,4,5. The Reserve Report encompasses 100% of the Company’s oil and gas properties as of December 31, 2023.

Reserves Category2,4,5 Light and

Medium Oil Natural Gas

Liquids Conventional

Natural Gas Barrels of Oil

Equivalent Liquids

Ratio (mbbls) (mbbls) (MMcf) (Mboe) (%) Proved Developed Producing 44,336 5,230 69,814 61,205 81 Developed Non-producing 408 102 1,862 820 62 Undeveloped 27,620 2,455 33,020 35,578 85 Total Proved 72,365 7,786 104,696 97,603 82 Probable 36,111 3,408 49,125 47,708 83 Total Proved + Probable 108,476 11,194 153,822 145,311 82

NPVs before tax2,4,5 Discounted at: Reserves Category 0% 5% 10% 15% 20% (MM$) (MM$) (MM$) (MM$) (MM$) Proved Developed Producing 1,852.3 1,667.2 1,402.0 1,203.5 1,507.6 Developed Non-Producing 20.1 14.3 10.7 8.4 6.7 Undeveloped 1,168.4 797.2 569.4 421.5 320.3 Total Proved 3,040.9 2,478.6 1,982.1 1,633.4 1,384.5 Probable 2,119.5 1,228.3 808.3 579.6 441.8 Total Proved + Probable 5,160.4 3,706.9 2,790.4 2,213.0 1,826.3

Net Asset Value

The following table sets out a calculation of NAV based on the before-tax estimated net present value of future net revenue discounted at 10% (“NPV10 BT“) associated with the PDP, Total Proved (“TP“) and TP+P reserves, as evaluated in the Reserve Report, including deductions for future development costs, abandonment and reclamation obligations:

Proved Developed

Producing Total

Proved Total Proved

+ Probable NPV10 BT (MM$) 1,402.0 1,982.1 2,790.4 Estimated net debt December 31, 2023 (MM$)3 465.3 465.3 465.3 Net Asset Value (MM$)1 936.7 1,516.8 2,325.1 Basic shares outstanding (MM) 139.3 139.3 139.3 Estimated NAV/ basic share ($)3 6.72 10.89 16.69

Reconciliation of Reserves

The following table provides a summary of the reconciliation of the changes in the Company’s gross reserves as of December 31, 2023 against reserves at December 31, 2022, based on forecast prices and costs assumptions in effect at the applicable reserve evaluation date:

Light and Medium Oil Natural Gas Liquids Natural Gas Total BOE Total

Proved T. Proved

Total

Proved T. Proved Total

Proved T. Proved Total

Proved T. Proved + Probable + Probable + Probable + Probable (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (Mbbl) (MMcf) (MMcf) (Mboe) (Mboe) December 31, 2022 39,370 57,744 1,448 2077 12,063 18,210 42,829 62,856 Extensions 626 955 6 10 128 177 654 994 Improved Recovery 74 106 5 6 52 67 87 123 Infill Drilling 327 422 5 6 29 39 336 435 Technical Revisions (3,441) (4,771) (15) (174) (1,039) (2,200) (3,630) (5,312) Discoveries 359 468 16 19 101 120 393 508 Acquisitions 41,411 59,689 7,216 10,137 102,871 146,863 65,772 94,304 Economic Factors (35) 187 (4) 5 (12) 48 (42) 200 Production (6,325) (6,325) (891) (891) (9,480) (9,480) (8,796) (8,796) December 31, 2023 72,365 108,476 7,787 11,194 104,713 153,845 97,603 145,311 Year over year change 84% 88% 438% 439% 768% 745% 128% 131%

Future Development Costs

The following table provides a summary of the estimated Future Development Costs (“FDC“) required to bring Saturn’s Total Proved and Total Proved + Probable undeveloped reserves to production, as reflected in the Reserve Report, which costs have been deducted in Ryder Scott’s estimation of future net revenue associated with such reserves:

Total Total Proved Future Development Costs (MM$) Proved + Probable 2024 164.3 171.3 2025 188.6 192.8 2026 151.2 168.0 2027 162.5 180.1 2028 110.8 171.7 Remainder – 361.2 Total FDC undiscounted 777.4 1,246.0

Performance Measures

The following table highlights Finding, Development and Acquisition (“FD&A“)1 costs and associated recycle ratios based on the evaluation of reserves prepared by Ryder Scott:

Proved plus Probable FD&A costs1 2023 2022 2021 Three Year Totals and Weighted Average Capital expenditures ($MM) $ 119.5 $ 83.2 $ 7.8 $ 210.5 Net acquisition expenditures ($MM) $ 516.1 $ 248.4 $ 82.3 $ 846.8 Total expenditures ($MM) $ 635.6 $ 335.3 $ 90.4 $ 1,057.3 Reserve additions (Mboe) 91,251 15,034 45,612 151,897 FD&A cost (per BOE)1 $ 6.97 $ 22.05 $ 1.98 $ 6.96 Average Operating Netback (per BOE)3 $ 47.35 $ 65.92 $ 36.38 $ 52.24 Recycle Ratio1 6.8x 3.0x 18.4x 7.5x Change in FDC ($MM) $ 759.5 $ 183.1 $ 179.2 $ 1,121.8 FD&A Cost, including change in FDC (per BOE)1 $ 15.29 $ 34.23 $ 5.90 $ 14.35 Recycle Ratio, including change in FDC1 3.1x 1.9x 6.1x 3.6x

The following table highlights Finding and Development (“F&D“)1 costs and associated recycle ratios based on the evaluation of reserves prepared by Ryder Scott:

Proved plus Probable F&D costs 2023 2022 2021 Three Year Totals and Weighted Average Capital expenditures ($MM) $ 119.5 $ 83.2 $ 7.8 $ 210.5 Reserve additions from capital expenditure (Mboe) 6,247 5,521 1,299 13,067 F&D cost (per BOE)3 $ 19.13 $ 15.07 $ 6.00 $ 16.11 Average Operating Netback (per BOE)3 $ 47.35 $ 65.92 $ 36.38 $ 52.24 Recycle Ratio1 2.5x 4.4x 6.1x 3.2x

Total Location Summary

The following table summarizes the gross drilling locations identified for future development in the Reserve Report:

Field (Business Unit) Locations

Year End 2023 Previous

Locations

Year End 2022 Southeast Saskatchewan 518 290 West Central Saskatchewan 165 162 Central Alberta 157 0 North Alberta 39 0 Total Locations 879 452

Unaudited Financial Information

Certain financial and operating information for the year ended December 31, 2023 contained in this news release are based on unaudited financial results. Accordingly, such information is subject to the same limitations as disclosed under “Forward-Looking Information and Statements” and may materially change upon the completion of the audited financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 scheduled to be released on or about March 12, 2024.

Investor Webcast

Saturn will host a webcast at 10:00 AM MDT (12:00 PM Noon EDT) on March 13, 2024, to review the fourth quarter and annual 2024 financial and operational results, and highlights of the Reserve Report. Participants can access the live webcast via https://saturnoil.com/invest/q4-2023-results-webcast. A recorded archive of the webcast will be available afterwards on the Company’s website.

Additional reserve information as required under NI 51-101 will be included in the Company’s annual information form which will be filed on SEDAR on or about March 12, 2024.

About Saturn Oil & Gas Inc.

Saturn Oil & Gas Inc. is a growing Canadian energy company focused on generating positive shareholder returns through the continued responsible development of high-quality, light oil weighted assets, supported by an acquisition strategy that targets highly accretive, complementary opportunities. Saturn has assembled an attractive portfolio of free-cash flowing, low-decline operated assets in Saskatchewan and Alberta that provide a deep inventory of long-term economic drilling opportunities across multiple zones. With an unwavering commitment to building an ESG-focused culture, Saturn’s goal is to increase reserves, production and cash flows at an attractive return on invested capital. Saturn’s shares are listed for trading on the TSX under ticker ‘SOIL’ on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under symbol ‘SMKA’ and on the OTCQX under the ticker ‘OILSF’.

