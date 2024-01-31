Enbridge provides notice of Series 7 Preferred Shares conversion right and announces reset dividend rates

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) announced today that it does not intend to exercise its right to redeem its currently outstanding Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 7 (Series 7 Shares) (TSX: ENB.PR.J) on March 1, 2024. As a result, subject to certain conditions, the holders of the Series 7 Shares have the right to convert all or part of their Series 7 Shares on a one-for-one basis into Cumulative Redeemable Preference Shares, Series 8 of Enbridge (Series 8 Shares) on March 1, 2024. Holders who do not exercise their right to convert their Series 7 Shares into Series 8 Shares will retain their Series 7 Shares.

The foregoing conversion right is subject to the conditions that: (i) if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 7 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2024, then all remaining Series 7 Shares will automatically be converted into Series 8 Shares on a one-for-one basis on March 1, 2024; and (ii) alternatively, if Enbridge determines that there would be less than 1,000,000 Series 8 Shares outstanding after March 1, 2024, no Series 7 Shares will be converted into Series 8 Shares. There are currently 10,000,000 Series 7 Shares outstanding.

With respect to any Series 7 Shares that remain outstanding after March 1, 2024, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly fixed cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. The new annual dividend rate applicable to the Series 7 Shares for the five-year period commencing on March 1, 2024 to, but excluding, March 1, 2029 will be 5.988 percent, being equal to the five-year Government of Canada bond yield of 3.418 percent determined as of today plus 2.57 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series 7 Shares.

With respect to any Series 8 Shares that may be issued on March 1, 2024, holders thereof will be entitled to receive quarterly floating rate cumulative preferential cash dividends, as and when declared by the Board of Directors of Enbridge. The dividend rate applicable to the Series 8 Shares for the three-month floating rate period commencing on March 1, 2024 to, but excluding, June 1, 2024 will be 1.91038 percent, based on the annual rate on three month Government of Canada treasury bills for the most recent treasury bills auction of 5.03 percent plus 2.57 percent in accordance with the terms of the Series 8 Shares (the Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate). The Floating Quarterly Dividend Rate will be reset every quarter.

Beneficial holders of Series 7 Shares who wish to exercise their right of conversion during the conversion period, which runs from January 31, 2024 until 5:00 p.m. (EST) on February 15, 2024, should communicate as soon as possible with their broker or other intermediary for more information. It is recommended that this be done well in advance of the deadline in order to provide the broker or other intermediary time to complete the necessary steps. Any notices received after this deadline will not be valid.