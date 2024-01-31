US crude production in November rose to monthly record – EIA

U.S. crude production in November rose 0.6% to a new monthly record of 13.31 million barrels per day, as output in Texas and New Mexico notched records as well, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday.

Crude production in Texas rose by 1.4% to 5.66 million bpd, a monthly record, while crude output in New Mexico gained by 2.4% to 1.88 million bpd, also a record, the EIA said.

Output in both of those states recorded the steepest growths since May 2023 and December 2022, respectively.

In North Dakota, crude production rose by 1.3% to 1.29 million bpd, the highest since September, the data showed.

Gross natural gas production in the U.S. Lower 48 states jumped about 1.6 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) to a record 118.1 bcfd in November, up from 116.5 bcfd in October, according to EIA’s monthly 914 production report.

That topped the prior monthly record of 116.6 bcfd in September.

In top gas-producing states, monthly output in November rose 0.5% in Texas to a new record of 34.7 bcfd, and rose 3.8% in Pennsylvania to 21.5 bcfd.

That topped the prior all-time high of 34.5 bcfd in Texas in September and compares with a record 21.9 bcfd in Pennsylvania in December 2021.

(Reporting by Stephanie Kelly; editing by David Evans)