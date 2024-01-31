BOE Report

US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 225,000 bpd – IIR

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.8 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 2, decreasing available refining capacity by 225,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 1.6 million bpd in the week ending Feb. 9, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday Jan. 31 Jan. 29 Jan. 26
02/09/2024 1,597 1,517 1,517
02/02/2024 1,796 1,619 1,578
01/26/2024 2,021 1,941 1,920
01/19/2024 1,822 1,742 1,742
01/12/2024 706 695 695

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)

