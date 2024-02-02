BP says power restored, operations stabilized at Whiting, Indiana refinery

BP said on Friday that power had been restored to its 435,000 barrel-per-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery following a power outage that disrupted operations.

On Thursday, a transformer failure caused a plant-wide power outage and forced an evacuation of all but the most essential workers, said people familiar with the plant’s operations.

Operations have been stabilized at the second-largest U.S. Midwest refinery, all refinery personnel are accounted for and no injuries have been reported, the company added.

“Office buildings and nearby roads are now reopened.”

Following the incident, gasoline and diesel prices in the area pushed higher on Thursday amid fears of tighter fuel supply.

Previously, in Aug. 2022, the refinery was shut after a fire in a single electrical line also knocked out the plant’s cooling water supply.

