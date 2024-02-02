Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count falls to 211

Canada’s active rig count came in at 211 this morning, a decrease of 23 rigs compared to January 26. Alberta was behind much of this decrease, with the province’s active rig count decreasing from 167 to 149. Saskatchewan’s rig count decreased from 38 to 31, while BC’s active rig count held steady at 26.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs fell from 145 to 135 between January 26 and February 2. Similarly, the number of gas rigs decreased by 8. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased by 5.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 62.8%, a decrease from 64.3% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased by 28, settling at 336.

