AltaGas to issue fourth quarter and full year 2023 results

Date: Friday, March 8, 2024 Time: 9:00 a.m. MT (11:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: https://app.webinar.net/vW9nAY5A7LY Dial-in (Audio only): 1-416-764-8659 or toll free at 1-888-664-6392

Shortly after the conclusion of the call a replay will be available on the Company’s website or by dialing 416-764-8677 or toll free 1-888-390-0541. Passcode 184752#.

AltaGas is a leading North American infrastructure company that connects customers and markets to affordable and reliable sources of energy. The Company operates a diversified, lower-risk, high-growth Energy Infrastructure business that is focused on delivering stable and growing value for its stakeholders.

For more information visit www.altagas.ca or reach out to one of the following:

Investor Inquiries 1-877-691-7199 investor.relations@altagas.ca Media Inquiries 1-403-206-2841 media.relations@altagas.ca

This news release contains forward-looking statements. When used in this news release, the word “will” and similar expressions, as they relate to AltaGas or an affiliate of AltaGas, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to, among other things, timing of release of financial results, conference call and webcast, replay and archiving. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect AltaGas’ current views with respect to future events based on certain material factors and assumptions and are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, including without limitation, changes in market, competition, governmental or regulatory developments, general economic conditions and other factors set out in AltaGas’ public disclosure documents. Many factors could cause AltaGas’ actual results, performance or achievements to vary from those described in this news release, including without limitation those listed above. These factors should not be construed as exhaustive. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in this news release as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, sought, proposed, estimated or expected, and such forward-looking statements included in, or incorporated by reference in this news release, should not be unduly relied upon. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. AltaGas does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

