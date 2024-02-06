NeeStaNan Engages TransGrid Solutions Inc.

The NeeStaNan Projects Inc. is pleased to announce that it has engaged TransGrid Solutions Inc. out of Winnipeg to provide initial Pre-Feasibility Studies on the installation of a high voltage direct current power transmission line to connect the power transmission grids of Alberta and Manitoba. The proposed HVDC line would be constructed within the proposed NeeStaNan utility corridor and would provide the means to exchange power between the three prairie provinces.

NeeStaNan is a 100% First Nation and Indigenous led organization and is advancing the development of a major utility corridor connecting Alberta with a new deep-water port in Manitoba on the shores of Hudson Bay. The NeeStaNan corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure to enhance trade in: agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities and energy. The NeeStaNan utility corridor and port facilities will be a legacy project for First Nations and Indigenous communities everywhere.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (403) 975-2867