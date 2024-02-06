New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 2
|Well Testing Operators
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 2
|Well Testing Supervisors
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 2
|Superintendent, Health and Hygiene
|Brunel
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 2
|Contracts and Procurement Manager
|Brunel
|Vancouver
|Feb. 1
|Construction Superintendent
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 1
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 1
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Saskatoon
|Feb. 1
|Rover / Plant Operator (8/6, camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 1
|Commercial Contracts Advisor
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|Payroll Analyst
|Brunel
|Calgary
|Feb. 1
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (RDC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 1
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (HNT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Hinton
|Feb. 1
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 1
|CEMENT BULK PLANT OPERATOR – (WCT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Whitecourt
|Jan. 31
|Summer Student, Commercial
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Jan. 31
|Management Trainee
|Strike Group
|Airdrie
|Jan. 31
|Execution Coordinator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 31
|Document Control Technician
|Roska DBO
|Calgary
|Jan. 31
|LOGISTICS DRIVER – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jan. 31
|JOURNEYMAN/3RD OR 4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Jan. 31
|JOURNEYMAN/3RD OR 4TH YEAR APPRENTICE HEAVY DUTY MECHANIC
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Jan. 31
|COILED TUBING OPERATOR – (MHT)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Medicine Hat
|Jan. 31
|CEMENT OPERATOR – (EST)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Estevan
|Jan. 30
|Summer Students, Engineering
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary