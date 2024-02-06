These are the 6 public Canadian E&Ps who have grown liquids weighting the most – BOE Intel

Many companies talk about growing their liquids weighting over time, but it’s a very challenging thing to actually do. Often it is the type of thing that can really only be accomplished by acquisition, although sometimes companies are able to do it organically through new discoveries or a dedicated liquids focus. Still other companies haven’t made this a focus at all, preferring to acquire significant resource to grow the depth of economic inventory rather than pursuing one commodity or the other.

Nonetheless, we thought it might be useful to visualize those companies that have actually been able to significantly grow liquids weighting (oil/condensate/NGLs) as a percentage of overall production. We measured this based on the absolute change since the beginning of 2018.

The 6 public companies from our BOE Intel dataset that have managed to grow liquids weighting the most over that timeframe are Tamarack Valley, Ovintiv, Paramount Resources, ARC Resources, Pine Cliff and Advantage Energy.