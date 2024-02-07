Greenfire Resources announces TSX listing and approval to commence trading on February 8, 2024, provides release timing for 2024 outlook and conference call

Calgary, Alberta–(Newsfile Corp. – February 7, 2024) – Greenfire Resources Ltd. (NYSE: GFR) (“Greenfire” or the “Company”), a Calgary-based energy company focused on the sustainable production and development of thermal energy resources from the Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada, is pleased to announce that the Company’s common shares are expected to commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (“TSX”) at the opening of the market on Thursday, February 8, 2024 under the ticker symbol “GFR”.

Greenfire also confirms that the release of its 2024 Outlook is planned after the market closes on February 8, 2024, and the Company has scheduled a conference call to discuss the 2024 Outlook on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time). Access details for the conference call are provided below.

Expanding Investor Access with TSX Listing

To further advance Greenfire’s objective of broadening access to investors and enhancing trading liquidity following the Company’s public listing on the New York Stock Exchange in September 2023, the Company filed a final non-offering prospectus with the Alberta Securities Commission (the “ASC”) on February 2, 2024 and applied for a listing of its common shares on the TSX. Greenfire has received final approval for listing from TSX and the Company’s shares are expected to commence trading at the opening of the market on February 8, 2024.

Conference Call Details

Greenfire intends to host a conference call on Friday, February 9, 2024 at 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) during which members of the Company’s leadership team will discuss the 2024 Outlook, followed by a question-and-answer session for institutional investors.

Date: Friday, February 9, 2024

Friday, February 9, 2024 Time: 7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time)

7:00 a.m. Mountain Time (9:00 a.m. Eastern Time) Dial In: North America: 1-800-319-4610 International: 1-604-638-5340



About Greenfire

Greenfire is an intermediate, lower-cost and growth-oriented Athabasca oil sands producer with concentrated Tier-1 assets that use steam assisted gravity drainage extraction methods. The Company is focused on responsible and sustainable energy development in Canada, with its registered office located in Calgary, Alberta. Greenfire is an operationally focused company with an emphasis on an entrepreneurial environment and employee ownership. Greenfire common shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and will be listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, under the symbol “GFR”. For more information, visit greenfireres.com or find Greenfire on LinkedIn.