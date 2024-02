The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) issued an order on Thursday requiring the Trans Mountain Expansion Pipeline to address environmental deficiencies and non-compliances following flooding near Abbotsford, British Columbia (B.C.).

The order was issued after investigators found that Trans Mountain was not properly maintaining a watercourse isolation, wildlife fencing, soil coverings, and dewatering pump and sump locations, the CER said in a statement.

(Reporting by Nia Williams and Ismail Shakil)

(BOE Report Editor’s Note: Access the CER’s original release here.)