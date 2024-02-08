Gibson Energy recognized as safety and ESG leader for third consecutive year

Advisory Statements

Definitions

Scope 1 emissions are direct emissions from facilities owned and operated by Gibson.

Scope 2 emissions are indirect emissions from the generation of purchased energy for Gibson’s owned and operated facilities.

All references in this press release to Net Zero include Scope 1 and Scope 2 emissions only.

All references in this press release to Gibson’s business and asset base are only inclusive of the equity portion of facilities Gibson owns and operates.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information and statements (collectively, forward-looking statements). These statements relate to future events or future performance. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements. The use of any of the words “anticipate”, “plan”, “aim”, “target”, “goal”, “contemplate”, “continue”, “commit”, “estimate”, “expect”, “future”, “forecast”, “forward”, “further”, “intend”, “long-term”, “propose”, “might”, “may”, “maintain”, “will”, “shall”, “project”, “should”, “could”, “would”, “believe”, “opportunity”, “predict”, “pursue”, “potential” and “progress” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements reflect Gibson’s beliefs and assumptions with respect to, among other things, its commitment to sustainability, ESG leadership and strong governance practices, its commitment to, and ability to maintain, its position as an industry ESG and sustainability leader; its ability to identify and realize opportunities to advance its sustainability journey and leverage its asset base and growth opportunities to a more secure and resilient energy future; its commitment to a safe and effective working environment; its sustainability strategy generating long-term value for key stakeholders; its Mission Zero commitment and the efforts undertaken to achieve such goal; the anticipated benefits of its renewable PPA and the timing thereof; the impact of the acquisition of STGT on Gibson’s sustainability profile; its ability to improve its operations, including with respect to emission reductions, biodiversity and Indigenous relations; its ESG goals, including its 2025 and 2030 ESG goals and its Net Zero by 2050 commitment; embedding Truth and Reconciliation principles into its culture and business practices; Gibson’s future climate and ESG targets and metrics and future ambitions, the global energy transition, and other assumptions inherent in management’s expectations in respect of the forward-looking statements identified herein.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Although Gibson believes these statements to be reasonable, no assurance can be given that the results or events anticipated in these forward-looking statements will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this press release should not be unduly relied upon. Actual results or events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of, among other things, Gibson’s ability to execute its current strategy, related milestones; Gibson’s ability to meet its sustainability and ESG goals; risks inherent in applicable laws and government policies; economic, societal, political and industry trends; Gibson’s ability to access capital; Gibson’s ability to obtain the anticipated benefits of the acquisition of STGT and its renewable PPA; risks inherent our business and the businesses of our industry partners; the sufficiency of budgeted capital expenditures in carrying out planned activities; the availability and cost of labour, materials, services and infrastructure; the development and execution of projects; prices of crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids and renewable energy; the development, performance and viability of technology and new energy efficient products, services and programs including but not limited to the use of zero-emission and renewable fuels, carbon capture and storage, electrification of equipment powered by zero-emission energy sources and utilization and availability of carbon offsets; assumptions relating to long-term energy future scenarios; carbon price outlook; the cooperation of joint venture partners in reaching the Net Zero by 2050 commitment and other ESG goals; the power system transformation and grid modernization; levels of demand for our services and the rate of return for such services; the likelihood, timing and financial impact of certain risks and uncertainties described under the heading “Risk Factors” and “Forward-Looking Information” in our current annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis and Annual Information Form (“AIF”) and identified in other documents the Company files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities, in each case as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

The forward-looking statements contained in this press release represent Gibson’s expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change after such date. Gibson disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by applicable laws. Readers are cautioned that the foregoing lists are not exhaustive. For a full discussion of our material risk factors, see “Risk Factors” in our current annual and interim management’s discussion and analysis and AIF, in each case as filed on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and available on the Gibson website at www.gibsonenergy.com.

