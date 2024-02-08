Strathcona announces Q4 2023 conference call

CALGARY, AB, Feb. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Strathcona Resources Ltd. (“Strathcona” or the “Company“) (TSX: SCR) will release its fourth quarter 2023 financial and operating results after market close on March 26, 2024. Strathcona will host a conference call on March 27, 2024, starting at 9:00AM MT (11:00AM ET), to review the Company’s fourth quarter 2023 results.

Date: Wednesday, March 27, 2024 Time: 11:00AM ET (9:00AM MT) URL Entry: To join without operator assistance, register here up to 15 minutes before the start time. Enter your name and phone number to receive an automated call-back. Telephone Entry: Alternatively, you can join with operator assistance by dialing 1 (888) 390-0605 (North American Toll Free) and quote conference ID 836882. Webcast Link: https://app.webinar.net/zBa5QxPQlLY

For those unable to participate in the conference call at the scheduled time, a recording of the conference call will be available for seven days following the call and can be accessed by dialing 1 (888) 390-0541 and entering the conference number 836882.

About Strathcona

Strathcona Resources is one of North America’s fastest growing oil and gas producers with operations focused on thermal oil, enhanced oil recovery and liquids-rich natural gas. Strathcona is built on an innovative approach to growth achieved through the consolidation and development of long-life oil and gas assets. Strathcona’s common shares (symbol SCR) are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX).

For more information about Strathcona Resources, visit www.strathconaresources.com.

SOURCE Strathcona Resources Ltd.