Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count rises to 240

Canada’s active rig count came in at 240 this morning, an increase of 25 rigs compared to February 2. Alberta was behind much of this increase, with the province’s active rig count increasing from 153 to 173. Saskatchewan’s rig count increased from 33 to 35, while BC’s active rig count grew by 3 rigs.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs grew from 137 to 147 between February 2 and February 9. Similarly, the number of gas rigs increased by 9. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” increased by 6.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 63.8%, an increase from 61.6% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 27, settling at 376.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.