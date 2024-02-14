From Safety to Bird Deterrence: Why Companies Are Switching to Rise Tape

In the oil and gas industry, companies are continuously seeking innovative solutions that improve operational efficiency and safety, without compromising on environmental stewardship. A new product called Rise Tape has emerged to meet these needs, but what exactly is Rise Tape and what sets it apart?

A Game-Changer in Safety & Efficiency

Rise Tape is a versatile tool designed for multiple critical functions: serving as an effective bird deterrent, a highly visible hazard marker, and an industrial-grade rope guardrail. Manufactured in British Columbia and meeting OHSA standards, it offers exceptional durability and visibility for challenging conditions. Rise Tape’s uses extend well beyond safeguarding extended open ditches and deterring birds from tailing waste ponds, enhancing operational safety and efficiency across a multitude of applications where conventional methods often fall short.

Insights from Industry Users

When asked about their experience with Rise Tape, representatives from companies working in the oil and gas sector shared insightful feedback:

Sage Creek Oilfield Services Ltd. remarked, “Rise Tape is easier and quicker to install than snow fences, offering great visibility and durability.”

Sureline Projects Inc. highlighted, “Rise Tape is a reusable barrier with outstanding visibility, saving us time and money. It’s durable, easy to pack, and ideal for multi-line ditch projects.”

Highmark Oilfield Services and ProDelta Projects Inc. also shared their positive experiences, noting Rise Tape’s lightweight, easy installation, and incredible durability, with one noting it remains reflective and vibrant after 2 years in the sun.

Explore Rise Tape’s Full Potential

Available in two convenient packaging options, Rise Tape can be tailored to projects of any size across various industries. Learn more about how it can streamline your oil & gas operations, improve safety, reduce environmental impact, and lead to significant cost savings, by visiting their website: https://risetape.ca/.