Shell released it 2024 LNG Outlook report this morning. The highlight from the report is that Shell expects LNG demand to grow by more than 50% by 2040, driven in large part by demand growth in China and South Asian countries. This demand growth is expected to come from coal to gas switching as well as from economic growth in the region.

Click here to access Shell’s 2024 LNG Outlook presentation, or here to see additional materials from Shell’s 2024 LNG Outlook.