BOE Report

Heavy oil discount widens slightly

Railcars holding crude oil The discount on Western Canada Select (WCS) heavy crude versus the North American benchmark West Texas Intermediate (WTI) edged wider on Wednesday, continuing to trade in a narrow range:

* WCS for March delivery in Hardisty, Alberta, settled at $19.60 a barrel under WTI, according to brokerage CalRock, having closed at $19.30 per barrel below the U.S. benchmark on Tuesday.

* Canadian heavy crude differentials have traded within sight of $19 a barrel below WTI all month, weighed down an outage at BP’s 435,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Whiting, Indiana, refinery and fresh delays to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion (TMX) project.

* Global oil futures sank by $1 a barrel as surging U.S. crude inventories pushed down prices and a possible security threat to the U.S. that might dampen oil demand in the world’s largest economy.

