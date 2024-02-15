Lifting the veil on Alberta NGL production – see the new public data liquids breakdown for Whitecap Montney production – BOE Intel

It’s a new age for NGL reporting in Alberta. Petro Ninja and BOE Intel are at the forefront of integrating this new data into our systems, and are some of the first to do so.

The blind spot in liquids reporting in Alberta has finally been fixed, and the veil has been lifted on liquids rich plays like the Montney and the Duvernay.

For this article, let’s look at what we can learn from the public data on Whitecap’s Montney production. The production chart below in Figure 1 is the gross production of an aggregation of 569 Montney wells licensed to Whitecap. If we had published this article yesterday before the new public data reporting was available, we would’ve been able to see the oil production line in dark green and the gas equivalent production line in red….that probably would’ve been about it. We would have had no clue about the actual liquids composition of the NGL stream, at least as far as the public well data was concerned.

Today is a new day for public data disclosure however, and now we can see all of the different liquids components for all producers in Alberta, like already existed in BC.

To follow up with the Whitecap example, we can see the following for gross aggregate production from these 569 Montney wells licensed to Whitecap:

Figure 1 – Gross production from 569 Montney wells licensed to Whitecap (hover over chart to see details)

Looking at the new NGL data, we can observe the following about this group of Whitecap Montney wells:

29% of the Montney production is weighted to higher value liquids (oil, condensate, pentane).

40% of the Montney production is liquids weighted.

Another way to think about this is that ~73% of the liquids content is higher value liquids (oil, condensate, pentane).

Figure 2 – Gross production from 569 Montney wells licensed to Whitecap as of December 2023 – by commodity type