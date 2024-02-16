Bootleggin’ Breakfast 2024 – Huge Headliners Announced!

THE LARGEST CORPORATE STAMPEDE PARTIES
Join us at this Stampede Breakfast Music Festival (in support of the Zero Hungry Kids Foundation)!
Networking & hosting clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious ballrooms in downtown Calgary!
Thank you Corporate Calgary for selling out the Bootleggin’ Breakfasts year after year!!
(Tuesday, July 9, 2024 @ Westin Calgary)
(Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ Fairmont Palliser)
TUESDAY BREAKFAST FEATURES:
SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCE BY
CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE
PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST
TIM HICKS
HEADLINER PERFORMANCES
(From The Liquored Up Tour)
CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE
AARON PRITCHETT
CCMA NOMINEE & PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST
CORY MARKS
CCMA NOMINEE & SIRIUS XM TOP OF THE COUNTRY WINNER
MATT LANG
CELEBRITY GUEST APPEARANCE BY
INFLUENCER, MODEL, SINGER & DJ
BRANDI CYRUS
DJ PERFORMANCE BY
GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, REMIXER & DJ
WITH 135 BILLBOARD #1 HIT SONGS
Performing a Country Mashup Closing Set
DAVE AUDE
ALSO FEATURING
Country 105 Rising Star Finalist
ROBERT GOSSE
THURSDAY BREAKFAST FEATURES:
HEADLINER PERFORMANCES BY
CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE
AARON PRITCHETT
CCMA NOMINEE & PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST
CORY MARKS
CCMA Male Artist of the Year Nominee with Multiple Top 20 Hits
JAKE MATTHEWS
DJ PERFORMANCE BY
GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, REMIXER & DJ
WITH 135 BILLBOARD #1 HIT SONGS & COUNTING
Performing a Country Mashup Closing Set
DAVE AUDE
ALSO FEATURING
Country Music Alberta Award Nominees
BLAKE REID BAND
2 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFASTS AGAIN IN 2024:
**All table packages include extra after party tickets, so you can invite even more guests!
(Purchase your tickets & tables on our website with your credit card OR contact our office to pay by cheque.)
- TUESDAY BREAKFAST: Legendary WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party – July 9, 2024
$149 Individual Ticket
$900 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)
$1200 Half Table Plus Package – (Includes 8 Tickets)
$1800 Table of 12
$1920 Premium Location Table of 12 – Located Within First 2 Rows Inside Ballroom
$2095 VIP Table of 10 – Private Room with VIP Bar
$2200 Corporate Table Package For 15 – (Includes 15 Tickets)
$2350 Premium Table Package For 15 – Located Within First 2 Rows Inside Ballroom
$2495 VIP Table of 12 – Private Room with VIP Bar
- THURSDAY BREAKFAST: The Ultra VIP Stampede Networking Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Hotel – July 11, 2024
$169 Individual Tickets
$1400 Table of 8
$1700 Table of 10
$2040 Table of 12
PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS & TABLES NOW:
EACH BREAKFAST TICKET INCLUDES:
-6 drink tickets per person, VIP Breakfast, the Exclusive Breakfast Concert and VIP entry to our official Stampede Tent after parties.
-The breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with after parties that follow from 1pm-2am.
-Stay for the afternoon & evening Stampede Tent concerts for FREE!
-*All table packages include extra after party tickets, so you can invite even more guests!!
BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S LARGEST STAMPEDE PARTIES!
