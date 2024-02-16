BOE Report

Bootleggin’ Breakfast 2024 – Huge Headliners Announced!

THE LARGEST CORPORATE STAMPEDE PARTIES

HUGE HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED!!

(Tier 1 Tickets & Tables Now On Sale)

You’ve Never Experienced A Corporate Stampede Party Like This Before!

Join us at this Stampede Breakfast Music Festival (in support of the Zero Hungry Kids Foundation)!

 

Networking & hosting clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious ballrooms in downtown Calgary!

Thank you Corporate Calgary for selling out the Bootleggin’ Breakfasts year after year!!

(Tuesday, July 9, 2024 @ Westin Calgary)

(Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ Fairmont Palliser)

 

TUESDAY BREAKFAST FEATURES:

 

SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCE BY

CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE

PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST

TIM HICKS

HEADLINER PERFORMANCES

(From The Liquored Up Tour)

CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE

AARON PRITCHETT

CCMA NOMINEE & PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST

CORY MARKS

CCMA NOMINEE & SIRIUS XM TOP OF THE COUNTRY WINNER

MATT LANG

CELEBRITY GUEST APPEARANCE BY

INFLUENCER, MODEL, SINGER & DJ

BRANDI CYRUS

DJ PERFORMANCE BY

GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, REMIXER & DJ

WITH 135 BILLBOARD #1 HIT SONGS

Performing a Country Mashup Closing Set

DAVE AUDE

ALSO FEATURING

Country 105 Rising Star Finalist

ROBERT GOSSE

 

THURSDAY BREAKFAST FEATURES:

 

HEADLINER PERFORMANCES BY

CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE

AARON PRITCHETT

CCMA NOMINEE & PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST

CORY MARKS

CCMA Male Artist of the Year Nominee with Multiple Top 20 Hits

JAKE MATTHEWS

DJ PERFORMANCE BY

GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, REMIXER & DJ

WITH 135 BILLBOARD #1 HIT SONGS & COUNTING

Performing a Country Mashup Closing Set

DAVE AUDE

ALSO FEATURING

Country Music Alberta Award Nominees

BLAKE REID BAND

 

2 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFASTS AGAIN IN 2024:

**All table packages include extra after party tickets, so you can invite even more guests!

(Purchase your tickets & tables on our website with your credit card OR contact our office to pay by cheque.)

 

  1. TUESDAY BREAKFAST:  Legendary WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party – July 9, 2024

$149 Individual Ticket

$900 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)

$1200 Half Table Plus Package – (Includes 8 Tickets)

$1800 Table of 12

$1920 Premium Location Table of 12 – Located Within First 2 Rows Inside Ballroom

$2095 VIP Table of 10 – Private Room with VIP Bar

$2200 Corporate Table Package For 15 – (Includes 15 Tickets)

$2350 Premium Table Package For 15 – Located Within First 2 Rows Inside Ballroom

$2495 VIP Table of 12 – Private Room with VIP Bar

 

  1. THURSDAY BREAKFAST: The Ultra VIP Stampede Networking Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Hotel – July 11, 2024

$169 Individual Tickets

$1400 Table of 8

$1700 Table of 10

$2040 Table of 12

 

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS & TABLES NOW:

www.BootlegginBreakfast.com

 

EACH BREAKFAST TICKET INCLUDES:

-6 drink tickets per person, VIP Breakfast, the Exclusive Breakfast Concert and VIP entry to our official Stampede Tent after parties.

-The breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with after parties that follow from 1pm-2am.

-Stay for the afternoon & evening Stampede Tent concerts for FREE!

-*All table packages include extra after party tickets, so you can invite even more guests!!

 

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S LARGEST STAMPEDE PARTIES!

