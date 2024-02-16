Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count drops to 236

Canada’s active rig count came in at 236 this morning, a decrease of 4 rigs compared to February 9. Alberta was behind this decrease, with the province’s active rig count dropping from 174 to 170. Saskatchewan’s rig count was unchanged at 34, while BC’s active rig count held steady at 27.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs dropped from 149 to 147 between February 9 and February 16. Similarly, the number of gas rigs decreased by 1. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased by 1.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 63.6%, a decrease from 63.7% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs decreased by 6, settling at 371.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.