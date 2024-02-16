US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen down 257,000 bpd – IIR

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 1.8 million bpd in the week ending Feb. 23, and further to 1.2 million bpd in the subsequent week, IIR added.
The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):
|Week Ended Friday
|Feb. 16
|Feb. 14
|Feb. 12
|03/1/2024
|1,169
|–
|–
|02/23/2024
|1,835
|1,411
|1,106
|02/16/2024
|2,335
|1,943
|1,422
|02/09/2024
|2,078
|1,952
|1,924
Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.
(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; Editing by Jan Harvey)