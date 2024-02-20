New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 16
|Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 16
|Field Operator (8/6 shift)
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 15
|Drilling and Completions Engineer
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary
|Feb. 14
|Production Accounting Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Fort St. John
|Feb. 14
|Gas Plant Operator (2/2 camp)
|Roska DBO
|Fort St John
|Feb. 13
|Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 13
|Corporate Health, Safety, Security and Environmental (HSSE) Advisor
|TAQA North Ltd
|Calgary