US oil refiners’ weekly capacity seen up 476,000 bpd – IIR

U.S. oil refiners are expected to have about 1.9 million barrels per day (bpd) of capacity offline for the week ending Feb. 23, increasing available refining capacity by 476,000 bpd, research company IIR Energy said on Wednesday.

Offline capacity is expected to fall to 1.2 million bpd in the week ending Mar. 1, IIR added.

The following are IIR weekly figures for offline capacity (in thousands of bpd):

Week Ended Friday Feb. 21 Feb. 19 Feb. 16 03/1/2024 1,191 1,169 1,169 02/23/2024 1,903 1,835 1,835 02/16/2024 2,379 2,335 2,335 02/09/2024 2,068 2,078 2,078

Note: The offline capacity figures are based on IIR Energy data gathered on all planned and unplanned outages at refiners across the United States. The current week’s figure will be revised as more information becomes available.

(Reporting by S. Arvind in Bengaluru; editing by Jason Neely)