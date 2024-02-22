Integrity Land: Above, Beyond, and Setting New Heights in Land Service Solutions for 25 Years

This March, Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta-based Integrity Land celebrates a milestone anniversary. And true to their word as well as their name, the company is proud to proclaim that their integrity runs 25 years deep in the elevation of land service solutions.

“For two and a half decades we’ve stood our ground in the elevation of proactive Western Canadian surface and mineral land solutions,” said Integrity Land President Danny Tchir.

Given their track record, the company has indeed stood firm-footed on square deals while never remaining idle; even emerging from global lockdown as a Top 5 Land Services Leader in major oil & gas, oilfield, pipeline, and oil sands exploration projects in Alberta’s Crown Regions with over 1,000 AER Surface Applications filed over a 3 year period. As a governing body, the Alberta Energy Regulator helps ensure that all energy-related projects in the province are developed and operated in a safe and environmentally-responsible manner.

The sheer volume of Integrity Land’s approved applications gives proof that the company is widely trusted and respected throughout the industry to operate with full transparency, meticulous attention to detail, and genuine care for the land, the people, and the places they work with.

“We’ve managed, planned, consulted and collaborated to build so much upon our reputation that it’s really no wonder how we go Above and Beyond exceptional service for our clients,” Tchir continued. “And yet, these soaring heights of accomplishment have only brought us closer to the land and the everyday people we work with—be it farmer, landowner, or environmental or Indigenous group—to make the improbable deal possible with cool heads, kind words, and sharp minds honed with down-to-earth care, compassion, and invaluable hands-on experience.”

Be it Crown, Freehold, Traditional or Reserve, or the cultivating of meaningful and lasting working relationships with clients and stakeholders alike, Integrity Land certainly has gained a lot of ground over the past 25 years.

What started in a single farmhouse room in early 1999 has grown into thousands of kilometres of pipeline and thousands of oil and gas well projects, and an impressive track record of utility infrastructure, power-line, urban and rural road & rail, fibre, agriculture, and renewable (solar and wind) energy initiatives.

Other key achievements include the purchase of land and the provision of extensive consultation for Alberta’s first commercial hydrogen production plant from underground coal reserves; the sourcing and purchasing of land for large-scale concrete grain terminals and railway loops in Alberta and Saskatchewan; and the company’s innovative involvement in early Canadian Carbon Capture and Sequestration.

“These are some of the true measures of our worth over the past 25 years,” notes Integrity Land Vice President Amanda de-Roo. “But we’re most proud of the collaborative work we’ve conducted with engineers, environmental and construction representatives, surveyors, and lawyers on behalf of our clients, and the extensive consultation and positive relationship building we’ve accomplished with thousands of farmers and Indigenous Peoples across the prairies. They trust us to do right by them, and our clients trust us to make difficult projects possible.”

In fact, you might even say that Integrity Land’s uncommon durability and its team’s uncanny ability to close the “uncloseable” deal go hand-in-hand…Because more than anything else, they like to think of their longevity as a friendly and firm handshake that’s lasted for a quarter of a century.

About Integrity Land

As a premier land services provider headquartered in Fort Saskatchewan, Alberta, deep in the Industrial Heartland of the province, Integrity Land is strategically situated to provide such surface and mineral land service solutions throughout Western Canada as project planning, management and administration; route and site selection, inspection and wildlife sweeping, and survey coordination; stakeholder, community, landowner, and Indigenous engagement, consultation and relations; right of way negotiation & acquisition; land value assessments; rental reviews; damage claim settlements; surface land and lease acquisition & divestiture; freehold P&NG leasing; pipeline integrity and maintenance programs; and Crown P&NG. Integrity Land always goes Above & Beyond to ensure the most fair and viable, complete, seamless, and error-free solution while satisfying all client, stakeholder, and regulator requirements.

For more information, visit IntegrityLand.com, or call (780) 992.1500