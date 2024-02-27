New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Here are the latest oil and gas job postings courtesy BOE Report Jobs. To search and filter all the latest jobs, visit the BOE Report job board. All job listings are free to post for companies. Sign up to create an account to post jobs; it’s simple and easy to use.
|Posting Date
|Job Title
|Company
|Location
|Feb. 26
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Cranbrook
|Feb. 23
|Journeyperson Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 23
|Apprentice Pipefitter
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 22
|3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 22
|Sour Gas Plant Operator
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 22
|Production Administrator
|Roska DBO
|Slave Lake
|Feb. 22
|Temporary Administrative Assistant
|Roska DBO
|St. Albert
|Feb. 22
|Field HSER Advisor
|Kelt Exploration Ltd.
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 22
|Senior Surface Land Agent (Contract)
|Teine Energy Ltd.
|Chauvin, AB & Kindersley, SK Areas
|Feb. 22
|Biomanufacturing Trainer and Site Manager
|Brunel
|Port Moody
|Feb. 21
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 21
|Apprentice Electrician (Local Work)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 21
|Journeyperson Electrician (Local Work)
|Strike Group
|Edmonton
|Feb. 21
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|Bonnyville
|Feb. 21
|Apprentice Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 21
|Journeyperson Electrician
|Strike Group
|All Areas
|Feb. 21
|Environmental Coordinator
|Orphan Well Association
|Calgary
|Feb. 21
|Oil & Gas Recruiter
|Roska DBO
|Grande Prairie
|Feb. 20
|Summer Student, Legal & Internal Audit
|PetroChina Canada
|Calgary
|Feb. 20
|Site Administrator
|Strike Group
|Fort Saskatchewan
|Feb. 19
|COILED TUBING COORDINATOR – (RDC or GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Red Deer
|Feb. 19
|COILED TUBING COORDINATOR – (RDC or GPC)
|Trican Well Service Ltd.
|Grande Prairie