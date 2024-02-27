BOE Report

New oil and gas jobs from BOE Report Jobs

Posting Date Job Title Company Location
Feb. 26 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Cranbrook
Feb. 23 Journeyperson Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 23 Apprentice Pipefitter Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 22 3rd/4th Year Apprentice Instrumentation Technician Strike Group All Areas
Feb. 22 Sour Gas Plant Operator Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 22 Production Administrator Roska DBO Slave Lake
Feb. 22 Temporary Administrative Assistant Roska DBO St. Albert
Feb. 22 Field HSER Advisor Kelt Exploration Ltd. Grande Prairie
Feb. 22 Senior Surface Land Agent (Contract) Teine Energy Ltd. Chauvin, AB & Kindersley, SK Areas
Feb. 22 Biomanufacturing Trainer and Site Manager Brunel Port Moody
Feb. 21 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 21 Apprentice Electrician (Local Work) Strike Group Edmonton
Feb. 21 Journeyperson Electrician (Local Work) Strike Group Edmonton
Feb. 21 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group Bonnyville
Feb. 21 Apprentice Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Feb. 21 Journeyperson Electrician Strike Group All Areas
Feb. 21 Environmental Coordinator Orphan Well Association Calgary
Feb. 21 Oil & Gas Recruiter Roska DBO Grande Prairie
Feb. 20 Summer Student, Legal & Internal Audit PetroChina Canada Calgary
Feb. 20 Site Administrator Strike Group Fort Saskatchewan
Feb. 19 COILED TUBING COORDINATOR – (RDC or GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Red Deer
Feb. 19 COILED TUBING COORDINATOR – (RDC or GPC) Trican Well Service Ltd. Grande Prairie

