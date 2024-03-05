Her power, our future: Inside look at the women driving the future of energy

In today’s energy landscape, the desire to decarbonize, diversify, and digitize continues to stand as a pivotal driving force. As the Albertan energy industry works towards reducing its carbon footprint and transitioning toward a more sustainable future, female leaders’ roles within energy innovation have become increasingly vital.

From February 29th – March 2nd, over 200 women gathered in Kananaskis at the 2nd Young Women in Energy (YWE) Summit to discuss how they can leverage their expertise and network to continue to enhance the energy sector’s prerogative to be more sustainable, more digital and more profitable. True innovation thrives in environments that embrace diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I), and this is exactly what this summit aimed to achieve.

Kirsten Baker, Digital Operations Partner, PwC Canada, stated ”If you don’t see the future of energy as one of the biggest challenges facing the world today – what are you doing?”

A key theme evolved regarding the legacy that women in energy are building in the industry. These women are committed to integrating DE&I into the DNA of the energy industry while continuing to address this significant challenge of advancing technological trends and reducing carbon emissions.

The second day of the summit kicked off with the Honourable Rebecca Schultz, Minister of Environment and Protected Parks, who sat down with Amberly Dooley, Director, Policy at Pathways Alliance to discuss Alberta’s role in decarbonization and how the province is leading Canada in emissions reduction and energy development.

Schultz emphasized that Alberta is succeeding in leading the energy transition in areas including Carbon Capture, Utilization and Storage (CCUS), hydrogen, geothermal and renewables as well as decarbonizing traditional oil and gas assets. We have been able to achieve a 23% emissions reduction per barrel of oil equivalent (BOE) produced within Alberta. Additionally, the discussion emphasized the feat of Alberta reaching its methane reduction target of 45% from 2014 levels, three whole years early, building upon the Emissions Reduction and Energy Development Plan.

In a follow up interview after the fireside chat, Schultz emphasized that inclusive innovation holds the key to unlocking the full potential of decarbonization technologies. Through embracing diversity and creating environments where individuals can thrive, organizations in Alberta can accelerate momentum towards a sustainable energy future. Schultz reassured that while globally Canada only makes up 1.5% of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, we can continue to innovate to reduce that impact. She highlighted that we must continue to consider that economic stimulation within the energy sector to reduce emissions results in opportunities for diverse groups.

Amberly Dooley said that while “there is recognition in Alberta that we are part of the problem, we are equally aware that we need to be part of the solution.” Within Alberta we have demonstrated the ingenuity, innovation, and ability to find the solution within our talent pool. Most importantly, through events such as the YWE Summit, we are continuing to talk about the problems we face both within decarbonization and finding ways to incorporate diversity. Ultimately, events such as this create a space for the industry to share successes and experiments and together work toward the solution.

The mastermind behind the summit Katie Smith-Parent, Executive Director, Young Women in Energy (YWE) stated “We believe that women have the power to change the energy industry for the better. The future of Alberta’s energy industry is diversified, decarbonized and digital; with diversity and inclusion at the heart of its continued success. Alberta can be a leader, not only for Canada, but globally – to lift developing nations out of energy poverty and provide sustainable, affordable and secure energy to the world.”

The energy cultivated during the YWE Energy Summit this past week encourages women to bring their all to the energy sector while knowing they have peers on their side to lean-on, inspire and innovate with. Ultimately, these 200+ women are working towards increasing energy literacy, as nobody thinks about energy quite like the folks in this group. Ultimately, this event for women put on by women was an obvious success.