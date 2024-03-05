NeeStaNan Signs MOU with Northern Prince LNG

NeeStaNan Projects Inc. is pleased to announce that it has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding with Northern Prince LNG Inc. under which each company will cooperate in the sharing of information and technology necessary for the Parties to assess the feasibility of establishing a mid-scale LNG production and export operation utilizing the NeeStaNan Utility corridor.

Northern Prince is in the development stage of a similar LNG project in Northern British Columbia where LNG is produced at an interior location and transported to tidewater either via rail or by truck using containerized vessels specifically designed to carry liquefied natural gas. Containerized LNG can be shipped to international and domestic markets including northern communities and industrial operations in the Canadian arctic replacing diesel. LNG is an excellent reliable, low carbon fuel that will help Canada’s remote northern communities transition from more carbon intensive power generation.

NeeStaNan is a 100% First Nation and Indigenous led organization and is advancing the development of a major utility corridor connecting Alberta with a new deep-water port in Manitoba on the shores of Hudson Bay. The NeeStaNan corridor and port will create new trade routes and critical infrastructure to enhance trade in: agricultural products, minerals, bulk commodities and energy. The NeeStaNan utility corridor and port facilities will be a legacy project for First Nations and Indigenous communities everywhere.

More information on NeeStaNan can be found at NeeStaNan.ca or by contacting Darlene Savage at:

Email: DSavage@NeeStaNan.ca

Phone: (403) 975-2867