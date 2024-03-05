Saudi Arabia slightly raises Arab Light crude price to Asia

Saudi Aramco set the OSP for April-loading Arab Light crude to Asia at $1.70 a barrel over the Oman/Dubai average, slightly above the previous month’s OSP of $1.50 a barrel.
The price was in line with market expectations that Saudi Arabia would keep the OSP of its flagship Arab Light crude to Asia unchanged or up by 10-20 cents a barrel for April.
April OSPs to northwest Europe were lowered by 60 to 70 cents a barrel, and for crude going to the United States the OSPs were little changed.
