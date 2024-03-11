Strathcona Resources Ltd. reports year end 2023 reserves

CALGARY, AB, March 11, 2024 /CNW/ – Strathcona Resources Ltd. (“Strathcona”) (TSX: SCR) today reported its year end 2023 reserves.

Strathcona has posted a shareholder letter on its website which provides additional detail on its 2023 reserves.

The tables below summarize Strathcona’s year end 2023 reserves which were prepared by McDaniel & Associates Consultants Ltd. (“McDaniel”) and Sproule Associates Limited (“Sproule”). A complete filing of our oil and gas reserves and other oil and gas information presented in accordance with National Instrument 51-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Oil and Gas Activities will be included in Strathcona’s Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2023, to be released in late March 2024.

In addition, a letter to shareholders regarding its year end 2023 reserves has been posted on Strathcona’s website at https://www.strathconaresources.com/investors/#reports. Shareholders are encouraged to read the letter, which provides additional detail on Strathcona’s 2023 reserves, including a summary of growth and value creation since 2017.

Summary of Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2023

Reserves Category Light &

Medium Crude Oil Heavy

Crude Oil Bitumen Conventional Natural Gas

(Associated &

Non-Associated

Gas) Gross

(mbbl) Net

(mbbl) Gross

(mbbl) Net

(mbbl) Gross

(mbbl) Net

(mbbl) Gross

(mmcf) Net

(mmcf) Proved Developed Producing 925 719 92,897 80,576 119,623 83,009 452,900 409,622 Developed Non-

Producing 1 1 826 765 – – 5,257 4,780 Undeveloped 775 579 356,261 315,189 553,434 362,239 884,378 787,418 Total Proved(2) 1,701 1,300 449,983 396,529 673,057 445,248 1,342,535 1,201,820 Total Probable 3,359 2,409 168,324 143,544 680,169 430,653 1,073,714 921,859 Total Proved Plus

Probable(2) 5,059 3,709 618,307 540,073 1,353,226 875,901 2,416,249 2,123,678

Reserves Category Conventional Natural Gas

(Solution Gas)(1) Natural Gas Liquids Oil Equivalent Gross

(mmcf) Net

(mmcf) Gross

(mbbl) Net

(mbbl) Gross

(mboe) Net

(mboe) Proved Developed Producing 10,647 9,768 48,091 37,810 338,793 272,013 Developed Non-

Producing 312 291 754 608 2,509 2,219 Undeveloped 8,865 7,959 88,001 72,563 1,147,344 883,133 Total Proved(2) 19,824 18,018 136,846 110,981 1,488,647 1,157,365 Total Probable 25,497 22,630 88,447 67,230 1,123,501 801,251 Total Proved Plus

Probable(2) 45,321 40,648 225,294 178,211 2,612,148 1,958,616

Notes: (1) Conventional Natural Gas (Solution Gas) includes all gas produced in association with light and medium crude oil and heavy crude oil. (2) Figures may not add due to rounding.

Summary of Net Present Value of Future Net Revenue Attributable to Oil and Gas Reserves (Forecast Prices and Costs) as of December 31, 2023

Before Deducting Income Taxes After Deducting Income Taxes RESERVES CATEGORY 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % Unit

Value(2) 0 % 5 % 10 % 15 % 20 % Unit Value(3) (in $ millions)(1) $/boe (in $ millions)(1) $/boe Proved Developed Producing 6,322 6,252 5,585 5,002 4,531 20.53 6,322 6,252 5,585 5,002 4,531 20.53 Developed Non‑Producing 60 50 44 38 35 19.62 60 50 44 38 35 19.62 Undeveloped 27,940 15,219 9,005 5,630 3,639 10.20 25,434 13,660 7,987 4,939 3,153 9.04 Total Proved(4) 34,322 21,521 14,634 10,670 8,205 12.64 31,817 19,962 13,616 9,979 7,719 11.76 Total Probable 32,301 13,192 6,809 4,111 2,751 8.50 28,816 11,376 5,713 3,383 2,234 7.13 Total Proved plus Probable(4) 66,624 34,714 21,442 14,781 10,956 10.95 60,632 31,337 19,329 13,361 9,953 9.87

Notes: (1) Net present value of future net revenue includes all resource income, including the sale of oil, gas, by-product reserves, processing third party reserves and other income. (2) Calculated using net present value of future net revenue before deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes. (3) Calculated using net present value of future net revenue after deducting income taxes, discounted at 10% per year, and net reserves. The unit values are based on net reserves volumes. (4) Figures may not add due to rounding.

Forecast Prices and Costs

Year (1) Inflation

(%)(2) Exchange

Rate

(US$/Cdn$)

(3) Crude Oil Natural Gas Natural Gas Liquids WTI

Cushing

Oklahoma

40 API

($US/bbl) Canadian

Light

Sweet

Crude

40 API

($Cdn/bbl) Western

Canadian

Select

20.5 API

($Cdn/bbl) Alberta

AECO-C

Spot

($Cdn/

mmbtu) Edmonton

Pentanes

Plus

($Cdn/bbl) Edmonton

Butane

($Cdn/bbl) Edmonton

Propane

($Cdn/bbl) Ethane

Plant

Gate

($Cdn/bbl) 2024 0.00 0.75 76.00 97.33 81.33 2.33 101.33 50.67 28.21 6.47 2025 2.00 0.75 76.00 97.25 84.67 3.64 101.33 50.67 33.03 10.09 2026 2.00 0.75 76.00 97.17 84.33 3.95 101.33 50.67 32.78 10.93 2027 2.00 0.75 77.52 99.12 86.02 4.03 103.36 51.68 33.44 11.15 2028 2.00 0.75 79.07 101.10 87.74 4.11 105.43 52.71 34.11 11.38 2029 2.00 0.75 80.65 103.12 89.50 4.19 107.54 53.77 34.79 11.60 2030 2.00 0.75 82.26 105.18 91.29 4.27 109.69 54.84 35.48 11.84 2031 2.00 0.75 83.91 107.29 93.11 4.36 111.88 55.94 36.19 12.07 2032 2.00 0.75 85.59 109.43 94.97 4.44 114.12 57.06 36.92 12.31 2033 2.00 0.75 87.30 111.62 96.87 4.53 116.40 58.20 37.66 12.56 Escalation of 2% per year thereafter

Notes: (1) Product sale prices will reflect these reference prices with further adjustments for quality and transportation to point of sale. (2) Inflation rates for forecasting costs only. Prices inflated at 2% after 2024 where applicable. (3) The exchange rate is used to generate the benchmark reference prices in this table.

Reconciliation of Changes in Gross Reserves(1)

Conventional Natural Gas Light &

Medium Crude

Oil

(mbbl) Heavy Crude

Oil

(mbbl) Bitumen

(mbbl) Non-

Associated

and

Associated

Gas

(mmcf) Solution Gas

(mmcf) Natural Gas

Liquids

(mbbl) Oil Equivalent

(mmboe) Proved December 31, 2022 2,776 468,679 646,474 824,049 19,896 80,970 1,339,555 Extensions and improved

recovery(2) – 1,667 35,277 43,248 257 5,575 49,770 Technical revisions(3) (873) (2,505) 11,663 (12,895) 1,791 1,707 8,155 Discoveries(4) – – – – – – – Acquisitions 22 – – 483,880 – 53,880 134,549 Dispositions – – – – – – – Economic factors(5) 8 292 – 892 69 371 831 Production (232) (19,580) (20,355) (52,423) (2,192) (7,466) (56,750) Infill drilling – 1,430 – 55,785 3 1,809 12,537 December 31, 2023(6) 1,701 449,983 673,057 1,342,535 19,824 136,846 1,488,647 Probable December 31, 2022 4,499 169,426 630,111 906,539 30,074 60,171 1,020,309 Extensions and improved

recovery(2) – 879 22,210 21,785 – 5,092 31,812 Technical revisions(3) (1,186) (2,729) 27,848 (2,303) (4,514) (1,365) 21,432 Discoveries(4) – – – – – – – Acquisitions 8 – – 206,474 – 26,811 61,232 Dispositions – – – – – – – Economic factors(5) 37 31 – (2,996) (63) (453) (896) Production – – – – – – – Infill drilling – 717 – (55,785) – (1,809) (10,389) December 31, 2023(6) 3,359 168,324 680,169 1,073,714 25,497 88,447 1,123,501 Proved Plus Probable December 31, 2022 7,275 638,105 1,276,584 1,730,588 49,971 141,141 2,359,865 Extensions and improved

recovery(2) – 2,547 57,487 65,033 257 10,668 81,582 Technical revisions(3) (2,059) (5,234) 39,510 (15,198) (2,723) 342 29,587 Discoveries(4) – – – – – – – Acquisitions 29 – – 690,354 – 80,692 195,779 Dispositions – – – – – – – Economic factors(5) 45 323 – (2,104) 6 (82) (65) Production (232) (19,580) (20,355) (52,423) (2,192) (7,466) (56,750) Infill drilling – 2,147 – – 3 – 2,148 December 31, 2023(6) 5,058 618,307 1,353,226 2,416,249 45,321 225,294 2,612,146

Notes: (1) Gross reserves means Strathcona’s working intertest reserves before calculation of royalties, and before consideration of Strathcona’s royalty interests. (2) Additions due to new wells drilled and booked during the year, and any reserve changes due to enhanced oil recovery. (3) Technical revisions also include changes in reserves associated with changes in operating costs, capital costs and commodity price offsets. (4) Additions where no reserves were previously booked. (5) Changes to reserves volumes due to changes in price forecasts and/or inflation rates. (6) Figures may not add due to rounding

Undiscounted Future Net Revenue by Reserves Category

Reserves Category

($ millions) Revenue Royalties Operating

Costs Development

Costs Abandonment

and

Reclamation

Costs Future Net

Revenue

Before

Income

Taxes Income

Taxes Future Net

Revenue

After Income

Taxes Total Proved 118,432 28,914 36,173 16,568 2,454 34,322 2,506 31,817 Total Probable 114,955 35,395 31,315 15,184 760 32,301 3,486 28,816 Total Proved plus

Probable(1) 233,386 64,309 67,488 31,751 3,214 66,624 5,991 60,632

Notes: (1) Figures may not add due to rounding

