Avila Energy announces change in auditor and appointment of new CFO

CALGARY, AB / ACCESSWIRE / March 13, 2024 / Avila Energy Corporation (“AVILA” or the “Company”) announces that it has appointed Kenway Mack Slusarchuk Stewart LLP Chartered Professional Accountants (““KMSS“) as the Company’s independent auditor to hold office until the next Annual General Meeting of Shareholders.
Change in auditor.
Effective March 5, 2024, at the request of the Company, Avila’s predecessor WDM Chartered Professional Accountants (“WDM“) resigned as auditors and KMSS was appointed to fill their vacancy for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023.
In accordance with the requirements of National Instrument 51-102, a notice of change in auditor (“Notice of Change“) dated March 5,2024, with an effective date of March 5, 2024, was sent to KMSS and WDM, each of whom have provided a letter confirming their agreement with the statement in the Notice of Change.
Appointment of new Chief Financial Officer
The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Donica Ingot-Candia, CPA (Philippines) as Avila’s new Chief Financial Officer.
Ms. Igot-Candia brings over ten years of combined experience in finance and leadership experience. She was formerly a controller with a private Company in Calgary Alberta and has held various accounting positions with companies in the Philippines. Her areas of expertise include corporate finance, M&A, modeling, capital markets, financial reporting, and strategic planning.
About Avila Energy Corporation
The Company is an emerging CSE listed corporation trading under the symbol (‘VIK’), and in combination with an expanding portfolio of 100% Owned and Operated oil and natural gas production, pipelines and facilities is a licensed producer, explorer, and developer of Energy in Canada. The Company’s long-term vision is to achieve through the implementation of a closed system of carbon capture and sequestration, an established path towards the material reduction of Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3 emissions and continues to work towards becoming a vertically integrated Carbon Neutral Energy Producer. The Company’s goals are to be achieved by focusing on the application of proven geological, geophysical, engineering, and production techniques in combination with the delivery of Direct-to Consumer energy sales to both residential and commercial consumers.
