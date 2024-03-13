Major changes coming to BOE Report’s TOP WELL REPORTS with inclusion into BOE Intel

Loyal BOE Report readers will be interested to know that our monthly TOP WELL REPORTS are undergoing some major changes, starting with the upcoming January public data results. While we have always published top oil/condensate wells and top natural gas wells, we are now able to do more thanks to new upcoming functionality on BOE Intel, as well as the new Alberta NGL data becoming public. Alberta NGL data is published on a different timeline to the traditional well data, so the reports will be a week or two later than we are used to, but they will be more fulsome and will include lots more data, wells, and producer results. No longer will condensate rates be hidden for many companies in Alberta, but we’ll be able to see liquids results for all Alberta producers.

Subscribers to BOE Intel will also be able to auto-generate their own top well reports at any time, and can query based on overall results, by company, area, or formation, and interact with those wells on our activity map. Traditionally we have excluded SAGD/thermal wells from these top well reports, but subscribers will now be able to see top results from those well types too if they choose, and will be able to self select the well types that they are interested in.

We’ll also be making a few tweaks to our methodology:

Our top oil/condensate wells will also include pentane production as part of a company’s “condensate” results, now that we have these results for Alberta and BC.

Our natural gas results will reflect “marketable gas” and not the old “gas equivalent” volume.

It’s a new age for data, and we aim to be at the forefront of it.

Below is a sneak peek of what the new top well feature will look like in BOE Intel. In this case we’ve plotted the top 30 natural gas wells for the month of December 2023.

The possibilities are endless with BOE Intel’s new Top Well feature. Contact us here for a demo.