Webinar: Big Changes on the Horizon for the Disclosure Rules for Canadian Energy Companies

Expanding disclosure requirements are on the horizon and companies are eager to learn about their new obligations. GLJ’s team of sustainability experts have been following the developments closely and will be hosting a free webinar to discuss the new disclosure requirements for Canadian energy companies on March 21st, 2024, from 11:00–12:00 MST.

GLJ Vice President of Sustainability & Emissions Management, Colleen Sherry, and Senior Analyst, Kelley Rutledge, will go beyond simple high-level discussions and provide in-depth analysis and discussions about how these new requirements will impact Canada’s energy sector.

Why Now?

In 2023, the International Sustainability Standards Board (ISSB) released its first two International Sustainability Disclosure Standards, IFRS S1 and IFRS S2. These standards were designed to improve the consistency and quality of sustainability reporting to more closely align with regulated financial reporting. Investors and other stakeholders have been demanding high quality, broadly comparable sustainability information to inform decision-making. The ISSB received international support for taking this step, receiving recognition from the G7, G20, the International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO), and the Financial Stability Board.

Following definition of the international standards, countries around the world were called upon to incorporate these enhanced disclosure criteria into each unique national context. The Canadian Sustainability Standards Board (CSSB) will be releasing the Canadian Sustainability Disclosure Standards (CSDS) in mid-March for public comment. The highly anticipated BIG CHANGES ON THE HORIZON. New Disclosure Requirements for Canadian Energy Companies-Explained will review the details of this document within days of its release.

What do You Need to Know?

The highly informative BIG CHANGES ON THE HORIZON. New Disclosure Requirements for Canadian Energy Companies-Explained will focus on the things industry needs to know to prepare for reporting success:

What are the new disclosure requirements?

Who is setting these requirements?

Which organizations will be impacted?

What will your organization need to do to successfully respond?

When do you need to adopt disclosure adjustments?

How to Be Informed?

Join GLJ’s Sustainability & Emissions Management team as they discuss this important announcement. Don’t miss insights on the resulting changes to the Canadian sustainability disclosure environment and how these could impact your organization.