Shell publishes annual report and accounts

Shell plc published Annual Report and Accounts

March 14, 2024

Shell plc published its Annual Report and Accounts for the year ended December 31, 2023.

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts will be submitted to the Annual General Meeting to be held on May 21, 2024.

The 2023 Annual Report and Accounts can be viewed online or downloaded in pdf format at www.shell.com/news-and-insights/annual-reports-and-publications .

In compliance with Listing Rule 9.6.1, on March 14, 2024, a copy of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism. This document will shortly be available for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism . In compliance with section 5:25m(5) Financial Markets Supervision Act, the Annual Report and Accounts was submitted to the Dutch Authority for the Financial Markets (AFM). The AFM publishes the report in its public register.

Printed copies of the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts will be available from April 17, 2024, and can be requested, free of charge, at www.shell.com/news-and-insights/annual-reports-and-publications/order-printed-annual-reports .

Shell plc will also file its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2023, with the US Securities and Exchange Commission today. The Form 20-F will be available for download from www.shell.com/investors/financial-reporting/sec-filings.html or www.sec.gov .

This announcement is made in accordance with DTR 6.3.5R(1A).

Additional Information

For the purposes of complying with the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules (DTRs) and the requirements imposed on issuers though the DTRs, information required to be communicated in unedited full text was included in the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts. This was submitted to the National Storage Mechanism in unedited full text on March 14, 2024, and will shortly be available for inspection. Furthermore, the 2023 Annual Report and Accounts are available at www.shell.com/annual-report .

