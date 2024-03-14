Tidewater Midstream and Infrastructure Ltd. announces fourth quarter 2023 results, operational update and joint development agreement for sustainable aviation fuel

Throughout this news release and in other materials disclosed by the Corporation, Tidewater uses a number of non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP financial ratios, capital management measures, and supplemental financial measures when assessing its results and measuring overall performance. The intent of these non-GAAP measures and ratios is to provide additional useful information to investors and analysts. Certain of these measures and ratios do not have a standardized meaning prescribed by GAAP and are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures and ratios presented by other entities. As such, these non-GAAP measures and ratios should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for measures and ratios of performance prepared in accordance with GAAP. Except as otherwise indicated, these financial measures will be calculated and disclosed on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific adjusting items may only be relevant in certain periods. The following are the Corporation’s non-GAAP financial measures, non-GAAP ratios, capital management measures, and supplementary measures.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Consolidated and deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is calculated as (loss) income before finance costs, taxes, depreciation, share-based compensation, unrealized gains and losses on derivative contracts, transaction costs, gains and losses on the sale of assets, and other items considered non-recurring in nature plus the Corporation’s proportionate share of EBITDA in its equity investments. Deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA is calculated as consolidated adjusted EBITDA less the portion of consolidated adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

In accordance with IFRS, Tidewater’s jointly controlled investments are accounted for using equity accounting. Under equity accounting, net earnings from investments in equity accounted investees are recognized in a single line item in the consolidated statement of net (loss) income and comprehensive (loss) income. The adjustments made to net income, as described above, are also made to share of profit from investments in equity accounted investees.

Consolidated adjusted EBITDA is used by management to set objectives, make operating and capital investment decisions, monitor debt covenants and assess performance. In addition to its use by management, Tidewater also believes consolidated adjusted EBITDA is a measure widely used by securities analysts, investors, lending institutions, and others to evaluate the financial performance of the Corporation and other companies in the midstream industry. From time to time, the Corporation issues guidance on this key measure. As a result, consolidated adjusted EBITDA is presented as a relevant measure in this news release and the MD&A to assist analysts and readers in assessing the performance of the Corporation as seen from management’s perspective. In addition to reviewing consolidated adjusted EBITDA, management reviews deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA to highlight the Corporation’s performance, excluding the portion of consolidated adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables. Investors should be cautioned that consolidated adjusted EBITDA and deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA should not be construed as alternatives to net (loss) income, net cash provided by operating activities or other measures of financial results determined in accordance with GAAP as an indicator of the Corporation’s performance and may not be comparable to companies with similar calculations.

The following table reconciles net (loss) income, the nearest GAAP measure, to adjusted EBITDA:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31, (in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net (loss) income $ (338.6) $ (24.9) $ (399.2) $ 18.9 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (33.2) (8.9) (51.0) 7.6 Depreciation 26.3 23.6 96.8 84.4 Finance costs and other 26.6 18.6 99.9 69.9 Share-based compensation 2.2 2.8 13.9 13.5 Impairment expense 417.6 55.0 417.6 55.0 (Gain) loss on sale of assets (112.1) (4.0) (110.8) 5.4 Unrealized loss (gain) on derivative contracts 8.6 (21.8) 52.8 (32.0) Unrealized gain on marketable securities (5.9) – (5.9) – Transaction costs 9.1 2.8 13.6 6.5 Non-recurring transactions 7.1 0.7 16.7 2.1 Other non-cash expenses 6.4 – 6.4 – Adjustment to share of profit from equity accounted Investments 7.3 16.5 12.1 18.5 Consolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 21.4 $ 60.4 $ 162.9 $ 249.8 Less: Consolidated adjusted EBITDA attributable to Tidewater Renewables (10.7) (16.7) (46.1) (62.4) Deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA $ 10.7 $ 43.7 $ 117.0 $ 187.4

Distributable cash flow and deconsolidated distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders

Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders is a non-GAAP measure. Distributable cash flow is calculated as net cash provided by operating activities before changes in non-cash working capital, plus cash distributions from investments, transaction costs, non-recurring transactions, and less other expenditures that use cash from operations. Also deducted is the distributable cash flow of Tidewater Renewables that is attributed to non-controlling interest shareholders. Management believes distributable cash flow is a useful metric for investors when assessing the amount of cash flow generated from normal operations and to evaluate the adequacy of internally generated cash flow to fund dividends.

Changes in non-cash working capital are excluded from the determination of distributable cash flow because they are primarily the result of seasonal fluctuations or other temporary changes and are generally funded with short term debt or cash flows from operating activities. Transaction costs are added back as they can vary significantly based on the Corporation’s acquisition and disposition activity. Non-recurring transactions that do not reflect Tidewater’s ongoing operations are also excluded. Lease payments, interest and financing charges, and maintenance capital expenditures, including turnarounds, are deducted as they are ongoing recurring expenditures which are funded from operating cash flows.

Deconsolidated distributable cash flow is calculated by subtracting the portion of Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow that is attributed to shareholders of Tidewater from distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders.

The following table reconciles net cash provided by operating activities, the nearest GAAP measure, to distributable cash flow and deconsolidated distributable cash flow:

Three months ended

December 31, Year ended

December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities $ (5.2) $ 66.7 $ 137.5 $ 242.9 Add (deduct): Changes in non-cash operating working capital 0.7 (19.4) (37.3) (19.8) Transaction costs 9.1 2.8 13.6 6.5 Non-recurring transactions 7.1 0.7 16.7 2.1 Interest and financing charges (20.8) (11.7) (70.9) (43.0) Payment of lease liabilities and other, net of sublease payments (11.7) (11.7) (47.0) (47.8) Maintenance capital (14.5) (11.4) (76.0) (53.5) Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow to non- controlling interest shareholders (0.7) (2.9) (0.9) (11.9) Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ (36.0) $ 13.1 $ (64.3) $ 75.5 Tidewater Renewables’ distributable cash flow attributed to shareholders of Tidewater $ (1.4) $ (6.5) $ (1.8) $ (26.2) Deconsolidated distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ (37.4) $ 6.6 $ (66.1) $ 49.3

Growth capital expenditures are generally funded from retained operating cash flow and additional debt or equity, as required.

Non-GAAP Financial Ratios

Distributable cash flow and deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share

Distributable cash flow and deconsolidated distributable cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures. Distributable cash flow per share is calculated as distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders divided by the basic or diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share is calculated as deconsolidated distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders divided by the basic or diluted weighted average number of common shares outstanding for the period. Management believes that these measures provide investors an indicator of funds generated from the business that could be allocated to each shareholder’s equity position.

Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended

December 31,

(in millions of Canadian dollars except share and per share

information) 2023 2022 2023 2022 Distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ (36.0) $ 13.1 $ (64.3) $ 75.5 Deconsolidated distributable cash flow attributable to shareholders $ (37.4) $ 6.6 $ (66.1) $ 49.3 Weighted average common shares outstanding – basic (millions) 427.1 423.5 425.4 372.1 Weighted average common shares outstanding – diluted (millions) 427.1 423.5 425.4 380.4 Distributable cash flow per share – basic $ (0.08) $ 0.03 $ (0.15) $ 0.20 Deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share – basic $ (0.09) $ 0.02 $ (0.16) $ 0.13 Distributable cash flow per share – diluted $ (0.08) $ 0.03 $ (0.15) $ 0.20 Deconsolidated distributable cash flow per share – diluted $ (0.09) $ 0.02 $ (0.16) $ 0.13

Capital Management Measures

Tidewater’s methods for managing capital and liquidity are discussed within note 24 of the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023.

Consolidated and deconsolidated net debt

Consolidated net debt is defined as bank debt, term debt, notes payable and convertible debentures, less cash. Consolidated net debt is used by the Corporation to monitor its capital structure and financing requirements. It is also used as a measure of the Corporation’s overall financial strength. In addition to reviewing consolidated net debt, management reviews deconsolidated net debt to highlight Tidewater’s financial flexibility, balance sheet strength and leverage. Deconsolidated net debt is calculated as consolidated net debt less the portion attributable to Tidewater Renewables.

Consolidated and deconsolidated net debt exclude working capital, lease liabilities and derivative contracts as the Corporation monitors its capital structure based on deconsolidated net debt to deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA, consistent with its credit facility covenants as described in the “Liquidity and Capital Resources” section of the MD&A.

The following table reconciles consolidated and deconsolidated net debt:

(in millions of Canadian dollars) December 31,

2023 December 31,

2022 Tidewater Midstream Senior Credit Facility $ 322.3 $ 470.2 Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility 171.8 72.6 Tidewater Renewables Term Debt Facility 175.0 150.0 Convertible debentures – principal 75.0 75.0 Cash (0.1) (17.0) Consolidated net debt $ 744.0 $ 750.8 Less: Tidewater Renewables Senior Credit Facility (171.8) (72.6) Less: Tidewater Renewables Term Debt Facility (175.0) (150.0) Add: Tidewater Renewables cash 0.1 11.4 Deconsolidated net debt $ 397.3 $ 539.6

Supplementary Financial Measures

“Growth capital” expenditures are generally defined as expenditures which are recoverable or incrementally increase cash flow or earnings potential of assets, expand the capacity of current operations or significantly extend the life of existing assets. This measure is used by the investment community to assess the extent of discretionary capital spending.

“Maintenance capital” expenditures are generally defined as expenditures which support and/or maintain the current capacity, cash flow or earnings potential of existing assets without the associated benefits characteristic of growth capital expenditures. These expenditures include major inspections and overhaul costs that are required on a periodic basis. This measure is used by the investment community to assess the extent of non-discretionary capital spending. Maintenance capital is included in the calculation of distributable cash flow.

Deconsolidated “net (loss) income attributable to shareholders” is comprised of net income or loss attributable to shareholders, as determined in accordance with IFRS, less the net income or loss of Tidewater Renewables attributed to the shareholders of Tidewater.

Deconsolidated “net (loss) income attributable to shareholders – per share” is calculated by dividing deconsolidated “net income or loss attributable to shareholders” by the basic weighted average number of Tidewater common shares outstanding for the period.

Deconsolidated “Total capital expenditures” is comprised of consolidated capital expenditures, as disclosed in Tidewater’s statement of cash flows, less the capital expenditures of Tidewater Renewables.

OPERATIONAL DEFINITIONS

“bbl/d” means barrels per day; “MMcf/d” means million cubic feet per day.

“Crack spread” refers to the general price differential between crude oil and the petroleum products refined from it.

“Refinery yield” (expressed as a percentage) represents the percentage of finished product produced from inputs of crude oil and renewable feedstock as well as intermediates. Refinery yields are an important measure of refinery performance indicating the outputs that running a particular feedstock and intermediates through a refinery configuration will produce.

“Throughput” with respect to a natural gas plant, means inlet volumes processed (including any off-load or reprocessed volumes); with respect to a pipeline, the estimated natural gas or liquid volume transported therein; and with respect to NGL processing facilities, means the volume of inlet NGLs processed.

Advisory Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively referred to herein as, “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of Tidewater based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as “seek”, “anticipate”, “budget”, “plan”, “continue”, “forecast”, “estimate”, “expect”, “may”, “will”, “project”, “predict”, “potential”, “targeting”, “intend”, “could”, “might”, “should”, “believe”, “will likely result”, “are expected to”, “will continue”, “is anticipated”, “believes”, “estimated”, “intends”, “plans”, “projection”, “outlook” and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Corporation believes the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon.

In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to but not limited to the following:

Tidewater expects the HDRD Complex to achieve a utilization rate of approximately 65% in the first quarter of 2024 and to continue to operate reliably at design capacity going forward;

Tidewater deconsolidated maintenance capital guidance for 2024;

the Pipestone transaction has transformed Tidewater’s balance sheet and will provide us with the financial flexibility to optimize our existing asset base in 2024;

Tidewater’s focus on controlling costs and optimizing returns within our asset base and we will continue to de-lever to position for the long-term growth of our business;

the SAF project will allow Tidewater to further expand its existing infrastructure;

operating and maintenance optimization initiatives identified approximately $5 million of potential maintenance capital savings and $6 million of run rate potential operating cost savings;

of potential maintenance capital savings and of run rate potential operating cost savings; with reduced leverage, Tidewater is well positioned to fund its base operations and pursue its strategy of providing mission critical products and services that support the growing demand for cleaner energy products;

Tidewater having the flexibility to sell renewable diesel direct to customers or blend renewable and conventional diesel, based on customer specifications;

Tidewater’s expectations regarding future growth initiatives;

Tidewater’s ongoing efforts at the Ram River natural gas processing facility to work with local third parties to increase throughput volumes, enhance overall regional processing efficiencies and maximize contracted revenues with the plant’s sulphur handling infrastructure;

the Corporation’s expectations regarding updating its 2024 outlook for deconsolidated adjusted EBITDA;

management’s top priorities are focused on generating positive operating cashflow and deleveraging; and

management review of Tidewater’s operating structure for cost synergies within its existing asset base, and its review of the scale and scope of planned maintenance spending in 2024, to ensure that maintenance projects appropriately prioritize safety and asset integrity, while maximizing our return on assets.

Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions which management of the Corporation believes to be reasonable, the Corporation cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-looking statements contained in this news release, the Corporation has assumptions regarding, but not limited to:

Tidewater’s ability to execute on its business plan;

the timely completion of the Transaction;

the timely receipt of all governmental and regulatory approvals sought by the Corporation;

that PGR crack spreads remain strong and refined product demand continues to increase;

general economic and industry trends;

future commodity prices, including natural gas, crude oil, NGL and renewable energy prices;

impacts of commodity prices and demand on the Corporation’s working capital requirements; ‎

continuing government support for existing policy initiatives;

processing and marketing margins;

impacts of seasonality and climate disruptions;

future capital expenditures to be made by the Corporation;

foreign currency, exchange and interest rates, and expectations relating to inflation;

that there are no unforeseen events preventing the performance of contracts;

the availability of equipment and personnel required for Tidewater to execute its business plan;

the amount of future liabilities relating to lawsuits and environmental incidents and the availability of coverage under the Corporation’s insurance policies;

volume demands from the PGR are consistent with forecasts;

successful negotiation and execution of agreements with counterparties;

oil and gas industry exploration and development activity and the geographic region of such activity;

the Corporation’s ability to obtain and retain qualified staff and equipment in a timely and cost-effective manner;

the amount of operating costs to be incurred;

that there are no unforeseen costs relating to the facilities, not recoverable from customers;

distributable cash flow and net cash provided by operating activities are consistent with expectations;

the ability to obtain additional financing on satisfactory terms;

the availability of capital to fund future capital requirements relating to existing assets and projects;

the ability of Tidewater to successfully market its products;

credit rating changes;

the successful integration of acquisitions and projects into the Corporation’s existing business; and

the Corporation’s future debt levels and the ability of the Corporation to repay its debt when due.

The Corporation’s actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors including but not limited to:

changes in demand for refined and renewable products;

general economic, political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, stock market volatility, supply/demand trends, armed hostilities, acts of war, terrorism, cyberattacks, diplomatic developments and inflationary pressures;

activities of producers and customers and overall industry activity levels;

failure to negotiate and conclude any required commercial agreements;

non-performance of agreements in accordance with their terms;

failure to execute formal agreements with counterparties in circumstances where letters of intent or similar agreements have been executed and announced by Tidewater;

failure to close transactions as contemplated and in accordance with negotiated terms;

the conflict in Ukraine and the corresponding impact on supply chains and the global economy;

and the corresponding impact on supply chains and the global economy; risks of health epidemics, pandemics, public health emergencies, quarantines, and similar outbreaks, including COVID-19, which may have sustained material adverse effects on the Corporation’s business financial position results of operations and/or cash flows;

changes in environmental and other laws and regulations or the interpretations of such laws or ‎‎‎regulations‎;

‎cost of compliance with applicable regulatory regimes, including, but not limited to, environmental laws and regulations, including greenhouse gas emissions;

Indigenous and landowner consultation requirements;

climate change initiatives or policies or increased environmental regulation;

that receipt of third party, regulatory, environmental and governmental approvals and consents relating to Tidewater’s capital projects can be obtained on the necessary terms and in a timely manner;

that the resolution of any particular legal proceedings could have an adverse effect on the Corporation’s operating results or financial performance;

competition for, among other things, business capital, acquisition opportunities, requests for proposals, materials, equipment, labour, and skilled personnel;

the ability to secure land and water, including obtaining and maintaining land access rights;

operational matters, including potential hazards inherent in the Corporation’s operations and the effectiveness of health, safety, environmental and integrity programs;

actions by governmental authorities, including changes in regulation, tariffs and taxation;

changes in operating and capital costs, including fluctuations in input costs;

legal risks and environmental risks and hazards, including risks inherent in the transportation of NGLs and refining of light crude oils which may create liabilities to the Corporation in excess of the Corporation’s insurance coverage, if any;

actions by joint venture partners or other partners which hold interests in certain of the Corporation’s assets;

reliance on key relationships and agreements;

losses of key customers;

construction and engineering variables associated with capital projects, including the availability of contractors, engineering and construction services, accuracy of estimates and schedules, and the performance of contractors;

the availability of capital on acceptable terms;

changes in the credit-worthiness of counterparties;

changes in the credit rating of the Corporation, and the impacts of this on the Corporation’s access to ‎private and public credit markets in the future and increase the costs of borrowing; ‎

adverse claims made in respect of the Corporation’s properties or assets;

risks and liabilities associated with the transportation of dangerous goods and derailments;

effects of weather conditions (such severe weather or catastrophic events including, but not limited to, fires, floods, lightning, earthquakes, extreme cold weather, storms or explosions);

reputational risks

reliance on key personnel;

technology and security risks, including cybersecurity;

potential losses which would stem from any disruptions in production, including work stoppages or other labour difficulties, or disruptions in the transportation network on which the Corporation is reliant;

technical and processing problems, including the availability of equipment and access to properties;

changes in gas composition; and

failure to realize the anticipated benefits of acquisitions.

The foregoing lists are not exhaustive. Additional information on these and other factors which could affect the Corporation’s operations or financial results are included in the Corporation’s most recent AIF and in other documents on file with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Management of the Corporation has included the above summary of assumptions and risks related to forward-looking statements provided in this news release in order to provide holders of common shares in the capital of the Corporation with a more complete perspective on the Corporation’s current and future operations and such information may not be appropriate for other purposes.

The Corporation’s actual results’ performance or achievement could differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if any off them do so, what benefits the Corporation will derive therefrom. Readers are therefore cautioned that the foregoing list of important factors is not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the forward-looking statements included in this news release. Tidewater does not undertake any obligation to update publicly or to revise any of the included forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by applicable securities law. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Further information about factors affecting forward-looking statements and management’s assumptions and analysis thereof is available in filings made by the Corporation with Canadian provincial securities commissions available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR+”) at www.sedarplus.com.

