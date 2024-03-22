TotalEnergies Texas refinery production cut after fire sources say

Production at TotalEnergies ’ 238,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) Port Arthur, Texas refinery was reduced and the small crude distillation unit (CDU) shut following a fire on Friday morning, said people familiar with plant operations.

The fire broke out at about 4:30 a.m. CDT (0930 GMT) in the naphtha and aromatics processing section of the refinery, the sources said.

The company did not have an immediate comment about operations at the refinery.

The 40,000-bpd ACU-2 CDU was shut following the fire as units fed by it went into upset following the fire, according to the sources.

It may take up to a month to repair damage to piping and conduit from the fire, the sources said.

The naphtha and aromatics section incldues a 42,000-bpd hydrotreater, 35,000-bpd reformer, 13,500-bpd isomerization plant and 5,000-bpd alkylation unit along with Toluene and Sulfolane units.

