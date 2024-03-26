Bootleggin’ Breakfast 2024 – 100 Days To Stampede!

THE LARGEST CORPORATE STAMPEDE PARTIES

HUGE HEADLINERS ANNOUNCED!!

(Tier 1 Tickets & Tables Now On Sale)

You’ve Never Experienced A Corporate Stampede Party Like This Before!

Join us at this Stampede Breakfast Music Festival (in support of the Zero Hungry Kids Foundation)!

Networking & hosting clients couldn’t be more fun at the most prestigious ballrooms in downtown Calgary!

Thank you Corporate Calgary for selling out the Bootleggin’ Breakfasts year after year!!

( Tuesday, July 9, 2024 @ Westin Calgary)

( Thursday, July 11, 2024 @ Fairmont Palliser)

TUESDAY BREAKFAST FEATURES:

SPECIAL GUEST PERFORMANCE BY

CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE

PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST

TIM HICKS

HEADLINER PERFORMANCES

(From The Liquored Up Tour)

CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE

AARON PRITCHETT

CCMA NOMINEE & PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST

CORY MARKS

CCMA NOMINEE & SIRIUS XM TOP OF THE COUNTRY WINNER

MATT LANG

CELEBRITY GUEST APPEARANCE BY

INFLUENCER, MODEL, SINGER & DJ

BRANDI CYRUS

DJ PERFORMANCE BY

GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, REMIXER & DJ

WITH 135 BILLBOARD #1 HIT SONGS

Performing a Country Mashup Closing Set

DAVE AUDE

ALSO FEATURING

Country 105 Rising Star Finalist

ROBERT GOSSE

THURSDAY BREAKFAST FEATURES:

HEADLINER PERFORMANCES BY

CCMA WINNER & JUNO NOMINEE

AARON PRITCHETT

CCMA NOMINEE & PLATINUM SELLING ARTIST

CORY MARKS

CCMA Male Artist of the Year Nominee with Multiple Top 20 Hits

JAKE MATTHEWS

DJ PERFORMANCE BY

GRAMMY AWARD WINNING PRODUCER, SONGWRITER, REMIXER & DJ

WITH 135 BILLBOARD #1 HIT SONGS & COUNTING

Performing a Country Mashup Closing Set

DAVE AUDE

ALSO FEATURING

Country Music Alberta Award Nominees

BLAKE REID BAND

2 BOOTLEGGIN’ BREAKFASTS AGAIN IN 2024:

**All table packages include extra after party tickets, so you can invite even more guests!

(Purchase your tickets & tables on our website with your credit card OR contact our office to pay by cheque.)

TUESDAY BREAKFAST : Legendary WESTIN CALGARY breakfast (Over 60 years of Stampede Tradition) and the LARGEST Corporate Stampede Party – July 9, 2024

$149 Individual Ticket

$900 Half Table Package – (Includes 6 tickets)

$1200 Half Table Plus Package – (Includes 8 Tickets)

$1800 Table of 12

$1920 Premium Location Table of 12 – Located Within First 2 Rows Inside Ballroom

$2095 VIP Table of 10 – Private Room with VIP Bar

$2200 Corporate Table Package For 15 – (Includes 15 Tickets)

$2350 Premium Table Package For 15 – Located Within First 2 Rows Inside Ballroom

$2495 VIP Table of 12 – Private Room with VIP Bar

THURSDAY BREAKFAST : The Ultra VIP Stampede Networking Party at Calgary’s Most Prestigious Hotel – July 11, 2024

$169 Individual Tickets

$1400 Table of 8

$1700 Table of 10

$2040 Table of 12

PURCHASE YOUR TICKETS & TABLES NOW:

www.BootlegginBreakfast.com

EACH BREAKFAST TICKET INCLUDES:

-6 drink tickets per person, VIP Breakfast, the Exclusive Breakfast Concert and VIP entry to our official Stampede Tent after parties.

-The breakfasts run from 8am-1pm with after parties that follow from 1pm-2am .

-Stay for the afternoon & evening Stampede Tent concerts for FREE!

-*All table packages include extra after party tickets, so you can invite even more guests!!

BOOTLEGGIN’ = CORPORATE CALGARY’S LARGEST STAMPEDE PARTIES!

