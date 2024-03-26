i3 Energy PLC announces reduction of share capital

EASTLEIGH, UK / ACCESSWIRE / March 26, 2024 / i3 Energy PLC (AIM:I3E)(TSX:ITE), an independent oil and gas company with assets and operations in the UK and Canada, today announces that its Notice of General Meeting (the “Circular”) was posted to Shareholders yesterday. The Circular contains details of a proposed reduction of capital (the “Capital Reduction”), being undertaken to ensure there are sufficient distributable reserves to facilitate dividend payments in the long term. This Capital Reduction process is not required to facilitate the payment of the next quarterly dividend.

Terms used in this announcement have the same meaning given to them in the Circular.

Notice of General Meeting, as determined by the Companies Act 2006 in the UK (considered a Notice of Special Meeting for the purposes of Canadian securities laws, as determined in accordance with National Instrument 54-101 – Communication with Beneficial Owners of Securities of a Reporting Issuer) (“NI 54-101”) and referred to as a General Meeting throughout this Document.

The Circular, which was posted to Shareholders yesterday, is available on the Company’s website at https://i3.energy. The Circular will also be filed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.

The General Meeting (“GM”) is to be held at the offices of W H Ireland Limited at 24 Martin Lane, London, EC4R 0DR at 11 a.m. (BST) on 15 April 2024. The General Meeting will be a “special meeting” for the purposes of NI 54-101.

Shareholders are strongly encouraged to appoint the Chair of the meeting as their proxy for the GM. This will ensure that your vote will be counted even if attendance at the GM is restricted or you are unable to attend. Shareholders should refer to the Circular for detailed instructions as to how they may submit their proxy for the GM.

The results of the votes on the resolution proposed at the GM will be announced as soon as practicable after the conclusion of the GM and will be available on the Company’s website.

Proposed Capital Reduction

As outlined in our RNS issued on 11 March 2024, the Board considers it highly desirable that the Company has the maximum flexibility to continue the payment of dividends in line with its dividend policy and otherwise to return value to Shareholders. The capacity of a UK company to make distributions is restricted by the sufficiency of distributable reserves. The Board considers that it is to the benefit of shareholders that the significant value in the Group is reflected in the parent company balance sheet and is represented by distributable profits to facilitate a sustainable dividend policy.

The Company has transitioned to UK-IFRS in its parent company accounts for the year ended 31 December 2023, which is the same reporting framework applied in its consolidated Group accounts. Under the transitional provisions of UK-IFRS, the Company has restated its investment in i3 Canada to fair value as at the date of transition, and this remeasurement has given rise to a reserve in equity, being the Transition Reserve. The Transition Reserve is an unrealised profit and, as such, does not form part of the Company’s distributable reserves.

The adoption of UK-IFRS in the Company’s standalone accounts has no impact on the consolidated financial statements of the Group.

It is therefore proposed that:

a. the amount standing to the credit of the Transition Reserve of £148,517,000 is capitalised by way of a bonus issue of newly created Capital Reduction Shares with a nominal value of £0.0001 and share premium of approximately £0.1234 on each share;

b. the newly created Capital Reduction Shares are cancelled by way of a Court-approved reduction of capital; and

c. £148,396,755, being the amount standing to the credit of the Company’s Share Premium account following the Capital Reduction Bonus Issue be cancelled.

This is expected to create distributable reserves in the Company to facilitate the future payment of dividends (in cash or otherwise) to Shareholders, where justified by the profits of the Company, or to allow the redemption or buy-back of the Company’s shares (or other distributions to Shareholders).

If the proposed Capital Reduction is approved by Shareholders at the General Meeting, it will be subject to the scrutiny of, and confirmation by, the Court which will take due account of the protection of creditors and, subject to that confirmation and registration by the Registrar of Companies in England and Wales of the order of the Court, is expected to take effect by the end of May 2024.

The Board anticipates that this will result in the creation of distributable reserves; however, this is subject to: (i) there being no materially negative change in the financial position or prospects of the Company; and (ii) any provision that the Court requires the Company to make for the protection of its creditors (although the Board does not expect any undertakings or similar measures to be required). This will give the Company the maximum flexibility to consider the payment of dividends and otherwise return value to Shareholders, should the Board consider it appropriate. It should however be noted that if the Company is required to give undertakings to the Court, this may delay the Company’s ability to pay dividends and otherwise return value to Shareholders.

There will be no change in the number of Ordinary Shares in issue (or their nominal value) following the implementation of the Capital Reduction and no new share certificates will be issued as a result of the Capital Reduction. The Capital Reduction itself will not involve any distribution or repayment of capital or share premium by the Company and will not reduce the underlying net assets of the Company. The distributable reserves arising on the Capital Reduction will, subject to the discharge of any undertakings required by the Court, support the Company’s ability to pay dividends, should circumstances in the future make it desirable to do so.

Timetable of Principal Events

The expected timetable of principal events with respect to the Capital Reduction are as follows (more precise dates will be announced following the conclusion of the GM):

PRINCIPAL EVENT TIME AND DATE Annual General Meeting 11 a.m. (BST) on 15 April 2024 Expected date for the directions hearing for the Court to consider the Capital Reduction application In or around April 2024 Expected date for the hearing by the Court to confirm the Capital Reduction In or around May 2024 Expected date that the Capital Reduction becomes effective The Business Day immediately after the Court order confirming the Capital Reduction

Notes

1. The times and dates set out in this timetable and throughout this Document that fall after the date of publication of this Document are based on the Company’s current expectations and are subject to change. The times and dates are indicative only and will depend, among other things, on the date upon which the Court confirms the Capital Reduction. The provisional final hearing date is subject to change and dependent on the Court’s timetable.

2. The timetable assumes that there is no adjournment or postponement of the General Meeting. If the scheduled date for the General Meeting changes, the revised date and/or time will be notified to Shareholders by an announcement made by the Company through a RIS.

3. References in this Document are to London times unless otherwise stated.