Canadian Rig Count Summary – Active rig count increases to 139

In recognition of tomorrow being a public holiday, we’re preparing our weekly Canadian Rig Count Summary one day early. Canada’s active rig count came in at 139 this morning, 9 rigs more than last Friday. Albertan rig activity increased, with the province’s active rig count jumping from 96 to 106. Saskatchewan’s rig count fell by 2 (from 7 to 5), while BC’s active rig count held steady at 27 once again.

With respect to target commodities, the number of oil rigs increased from 67 to 72 between March 22 and March 28. Interestingly, the number of gas rigs increased by 5 as well. The number of rigs classified as “Other” or “Unknown” decreased from 5 to 4.

Today’s rig utilization rate is 38.1%, a decrease from 42.6% at last week’s end. The total number of rigs increased by 59, settling at 364.

For a closer look at this data, visit our rig count tool with data provided by the CAOEC.