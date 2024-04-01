Murphy Oil Corporation schedules first quarter 2024 earnings release and conference call

HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) will host a conference call and webcast beginning at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) on Thursday, May 2, 2024 to discuss first quarter 2024 earnings. The company plans to release its financial and operating results before the market opens that morning.
A webcast link and related presentation material will be posted to the Investor Relations page of the company’s website at http://ir.murphyoilcorp.com.
Date: Thursday, May 2, 2024
Time: 9:00 a.m. EDT
Toll Free Dial-in: 800-717-1738
Conference ID: 78570
ABOUT MURPHY OIL CORPORATION
As an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, Murphy Oil Corporation believes in providing energy that empowers people by doing right always, staying with it and thinking beyond possible. Murphy challenges the norm, taps into its strong legacy and uses its foresight and financial discipline to deliver inspired energy solutions. Murphy sees a future where it is an industry leader who is positively impacting lives for the next 100 years and beyond. Additional information can be found on the company’s website at www.murphyoilcorp.com.