Paramount Resources Ltd. announces April dividend

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2024 /CNW/ – Paramount Resources Ltd. (“Paramount” or the “Company”) (TSX: POU) is pleased to announce that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.125 per common share that will be payable on April 30, 2024 to shareholders of record on April 15, 2024. The dividend will be designated as an “eligible dividend” for Canadian income tax purposes.
Paramount is an independent, publicly traded, liquids-rich natural gas focused Canadian energy company that explores for and develops both conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas, including longer-term strategic exploration and pre-development plays, and holds a portfolio of investments in other entities. The Company’s principal properties are located in Alberta and British Columbia. Paramount’s class A common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol “POU”.