US energy sector consolidation trend continues in 2024

The majority of energy executives polled in December by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas expected more oil deals worth $50 billion or higher to pop up in the next two years.
In 2023, some 39 private companies were acquired by public companies, Enverus data showed.
Below is a list of deals in the U.S. oil and gas sector so far this year:
|Target
|Acquirer
|Deal value (in $)
|Deal type
|Closing date
|Chord
|Enerplus Corp
|3.84 bln
|Cash and Energy stock
|Mid 2024
|Diamondback
|Endeavor Energy
|26 bln
|Cash and Energy stock
|Q4, 2024
|APA Corp
|Callon Petroleum
|4.5 bln
|All-stock
|Q2, 2024
|Chesapeake
|Southwestern Energy
|7.4 bln
|All-stock
|Q2, 2024
|Talos
|QuarterNorth Energy
|1.29 bln
|Cash and Energy stock
|End of Q1, 2024
|Sunoco
|NuStar Energy
|7.3 bln
|All-stock
|Q2, 2024
|California
|Aera Energy Resources
|2.1 bln
|All-stock
|Second half, 2024
|EQT Corp
|Equitrans Midstream
|5.5 bln
|All-stock
|Q4, 2024
|SLB
|ChampionX
|7.8 bln
|All-stock
|End of 2024
(Compiled by Mrinalika Roy, Sourasis Bose and Seher Dareen in Bengaluru; Edited by Shweta Agarwal, Shounak Dasgupta and Ravi Prakash Kumar)