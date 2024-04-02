US energy sector consolidation trend continues in 2024

The $250-billion consolidation wave that swept through the US energy sector in 2023 has continued into 2024, with experts anticipating further transactions as energy firms aim to improve inventory longevity while minimising costs.

The majority of energy executives polled in December by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas expected more oil deals worth $50 billion or higher to pop up in the next two years.

In 2023, some 39 private companies were acquired by public companies, Enverus data showed.

Below is a list of deals in the U.S. oil and gas sector so far this year:

Target Acquirer Deal value (in $) Deal type Closing date Chord Enerplus Corp 3.84 bln Cash and Energy stock Mid 2024 Diamondback Endeavor Energy 26 bln Cash and Energy stock Q4, 2024 APA Corp Callon Petroleum 4.5 bln All-stock Q2, 2024 Chesapeake Southwestern Energy 7.4 bln All-stock Q2, 2024 Talos QuarterNorth Energy 1.29 bln Cash and Energy stock End of Q1, 2024 Sunoco NuStar Energy 7.3 bln All-stock Q2, 2024 California Aera Energy Resources 2.1 bln All-stock Second half, 2024 EQT Corp Equitrans Midstream 5.5 bln All-stock Q4, 2024 SLB ChampionX 7.8 bln All-stock End of 2024

