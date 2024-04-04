Enbridge wins approval to commence service on Louisiana Venice natgas pipe project

Canadian energy company Enbridge ’s Texas Eastern Transmission subsidiary received approval on Thursday from U.S. energy regulators to commence service of a natural gas pipeline associated with its Venice extension project in Louisiana.

The Venice extension was designed to supply gas to Venture Global LNG’s Plaquemines liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Louisiana, which is under construction and expected to enter service between 2024 and 2026.

The U.S. Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) said it granted Texas Eastern’s March 26 request to commence service of the 3-mile (4.8-kilometer), 36-inch (91.4-centimer) Venice extension pipeline.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has said the Venice extension would have a capacity of around 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcfd) and cost about $500 million.

Plaquemines is designed to turn about 2.6 bcfd of gas into LNG.

Other pipes under construction that will also provide gas to Plaquemines include Texas Eastern’s Gator Express and U.S. energy company Kinder Morgan’s Tennessee Gas Evangeline projects.

One billion cubic feet of gas is enough to supply about 5 million U.S. homes for a day.

