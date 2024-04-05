Enbridge Inc. to host webcast to discuss 2024 first quarter results on May 10

CALGARY, AB, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) (Enbridge or the Company) will host a conference call and webcast to provide a business update and review 2024 first quarter results on May 10, 2024, at 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET).

The conference call format will include prepared remarks from the executive team followed by a question-and-answer session for the analyst and investor community only. Enbridge’s media and investor relations teams will be available after the call for any additional questions.

Enbridge will announce its financial results before markets open on May 10, 2024.

When: Friday, May 10, 2024 7:00 a.m. MT (9:00 a.m. ET) Webcast: Sign-up Call: Dial-in (Audio only – please dial in 15 minutes ahead): North America Toll Free: 1-800-606-3040 Outside North America: 1 (646) 307-1689 Conference ID: 9581867

