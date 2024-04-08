TOP WELL REPORT – Charlie Lake formation – Tourmaline and Tamarack Valley at the top in February while Archer Exploration’s top wells are not part of Bonterra deal

While we patiently wait for Alberta’s NGL data for February to put out our overall list of top wells, we figured it would be a good time to highlight an oily play from Alberta where the data is already out for February. This edition of the TOP WELL REPORT focuses on the Charlie Lake formation, and looks at the top oil rates from the month. There are likely some incremental condensates barrels yet to report, but would be unlikely to alter these results much.

As always, we use calendar day production metrics so these are real volumes produced in the month.

The list of the top 30 Charlie Lake oil wells based on production from the month of February is below in Figure 1. You can also click here to view the wells all on one map on Petro Ninja.

Note that BOE Intel subscribers have access to these Top Well Reports to filter for themselves based on formation, company, area, or well type.

Notable Charlie Lake oil wells from the top 10:

Tourmaline had 3 of the top 10 Charlie Lake oil wells in February, including the top 2 which had production rates of 824 bbl/d and 668 bbl/d. All 3 were from Valhalla.

Tamarack Valley had 3 of the top 10 Charlie Lake oil wells. The company’s top wells had production rates of 661 bbl/d and 643 bbl/d, both from Valhalla, while the third was from Wembley.

Longshore Resources had 1 well in the top 10 which produced 602 bbl/d in the month, from the Gordondale Field.

Archer Exploration had 2 wells in the top 10 in February. Interestingly the company had 6 in the top 30, but none of these wells appear to be part of the company’s Charlie Lake disposition to Bonterra Energy. Archer’s best wells in February were closer to Grande Prairie whereas the transaction appears to be for acreage further to the north. Read more about Bonterra’s acquisition of Charlie Lake assets from Archer here.

Enercapita had a big Charlie Lake well which produced 493 bbl/d in February. Interestingly this well was in the Worsley field; much farther north than where the majority of Charlie Lake activity has taken place, which can be seen in Figure 2. It’s also noteworthy as Enercapita has only spud 4 wells in the last 2 years.

Figure 1 – Top 30 oil wells – Charlie Lake formation – February volumes

Figure 2 – Location of top 10 Charlie Lake oil wells (yellow) relative to all Charlie Lake spuds last 3 years (pink)