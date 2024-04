The amount of natural gas flowing to Freeport LNG’s liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant in Texas was on track to drop to near zero on Thursday, the day after the company said one of the plant’s three liquefaction trains tripped, according to data from financial firm LSEG.

The startup and shutdown of Freeport has in the past had a major impact on gas prices in the U.S. and Europe.

Gas futures at the Dutch Title Transfer Facility (TTF), the European benchmark, were up about 5%, while prices at the U.S. Henry Hub benchmark in Louisiana were down about 1% in their first decline in five trading sessions.

