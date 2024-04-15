Freeport LNG gas consumption running near zero for fifth day

Freeport LNG’s liquefaction plant remains mostly offline for a fifth straight day, with gas utilization rates at 125 million cubic feet per day (mmcf/d), or 5% of its fully operational use, data from financial firm LSEG showed on Monday.

Freeport LNG has been the second-largest U.S. LNG exporter, with an installed capacity of 15 million tons per annum (MTPA), but mechanical problems and repairs to its Quintana, Texas, plant contributed to reduced U.S. LNG output in February and March, the data show.

Freeport LNG did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Since the end of January, Freeport LNG has operated at significantly reduced capacity, with only two of its three plants, called trains, working, and in March that fell to one, the data showed.

Natural gas utilization in February and part of March for Freeport fell to about 1.3 billion cubic feet per day (bcf/d) and then to 700 mmcf/d, suggesting only one train was working, the data showed.

The plant draws between 2.2 bcf/d and 2.4 bcf/d when fully operational. Gas prices at the Henry Hub exchange were trading down 5 cents at $1.718 per million British thermal units on Monday.

On March 20, Freeport said its Train 2 liquefaction unit had been shut down, while Train 1 will be taken down imminently as it expects inspections and any subsequent repairs at both the units to be completed by May.

The units were to be taken offline on the return to production of its Train 3, that was taken out of service when its motors were damaged during a January freeze, Freeport had said.

