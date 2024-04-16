Canada’s oil sands industry prepares for annual maintenance season

Every year Canada’s oil sands projects and refineries undergo essential maintenance known as turnarounds, which often involve temporarily shutting down production and can squeeze Canadian crude prices higher.

This year the maintenance season is average, and will peak in the second quarter with around 238,000 barrels per day of oil sands production being taken offline, union representatives said.

Oil Sands Projects

Timing Company Project Duration Quarterly Production Impact Q2 Suncor Energy Base plant Undisclosed 60,000 bpd Q2 Suncor Energy Fort Hills Undisclosed 20,000 bpd Q2 Suncor Energy Syncrude Undisclosed 60,000 bpd Q2 Canadian Natural Resources Ltd Horizon 30 days 89,000 bpd Q2 Imperial Oil Kearl Undisclosed 6,000 bpd Q2 Cenovus Energy Undisclosed Undisclosed 2,000-3,000 bpd Q3 Cenovus Energy Undisclosed Undisclosed 50,000-60,000 bpd Q3 Imperial Oil Cold Lake Undisclosed 3,000 bpd Q3 Suncor Energy Base plant Undisclosed 25,000 bpd Q3 Suncor Energy Mackay River Undisclosed 10,000 bpd Q4 Suncor Energy Base plant Undisclosed 20,000 bpd

Refineries

Timing Company Refinery Duration Quarterly Production Impact Q2 Suncor Montreal, Quebec Undisclosed 40,000 bpd Q2 Suncor Sarnia, Ontario Undisclosed 25,000 bpd Q2 Imperial Oil Strathcona, Alberta Undisclosed 5,000 bpd Q2 Imperial Oil Sarnia, Ontario Undisclosed 5,000 bpd Q2 Cenovus Energy Undisclosed Undisclosed 42,000-46,000 bpd Q3 Imperial Oil Nanticoke, Ontario Undisclosed 12,000 bpd Q3 Imperial Oil Strathcona, Alberta Undisclosed 2,000 bpd Q4 CNRL Scotford 49 days 1,400 bpd on an annual basis when combined with a Q1 turnaround

(Reporting by Nia Williams in British Columbia Editing by Marguerita Choy)