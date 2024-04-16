Canada’s oil sands industry prepares for annual maintenance season

This year the maintenance season is average, and will peak in the second quarter with around 238,000 barrels per day of oil sands production being taken offline, union representatives said.
Oil Sands Projects
|Timing
|Company
|Project
|Duration
|Quarterly Production Impact
|Q2
|Suncor Energy
|Base plant
|Undisclosed
|60,000 bpd
|Q2
|Suncor Energy
|Fort Hills
|Undisclosed
|20,000 bpd
|Q2
|Suncor Energy
|Syncrude
|Undisclosed
|60,000 bpd
|Q2
|Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
|Horizon
|30 days
|89,000 bpd
|Q2
|Imperial Oil
|Kearl
|Undisclosed
|6,000 bpd
|Q2
|Cenovus Energy
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|2,000-3,000 bpd
|Q3
|Cenovus Energy
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|50,000-60,000 bpd
|Q3
|Imperial Oil
|Cold Lake
|Undisclosed
|3,000 bpd
|Q3
|Suncor Energy
|Base plant
|Undisclosed
|25,000 bpd
|Q3
|Suncor Energy
|Mackay River
|Undisclosed
|10,000 bpd
|Q4
|Suncor Energy
|Base plant
|Undisclosed
|20,000 bpd
Refineries
|Timing
|Company
|Refinery
|Duration
|Quarterly Production Impact
|Q2
|Suncor
|Montreal, Quebec
|Undisclosed
|40,000 bpd
|Q2
|Suncor
|Sarnia, Ontario
|Undisclosed
|25,000 bpd
|Q2
|Imperial Oil
|Strathcona, Alberta
|Undisclosed
|5,000 bpd
|Q2
|Imperial Oil
|Sarnia, Ontario
|Undisclosed
|5,000 bpd
|Q2
|Cenovus Energy
|Undisclosed
|Undisclosed
|42,000-46,000 bpd
|Q3
|Imperial Oil
|Nanticoke, Ontario
|Undisclosed
|12,000 bpd
|Q3
|Imperial Oil
|Strathcona, Alberta
|Undisclosed
|2,000 bpd
|Q4
|CNRL
|Scotford
|49 days
|1,400 bpd on an annual basis when combined with a Q1 turnaround
